Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance

4 Karma Revero Gets Extra Special With Aliso Edition

3 2020 Karma Revero Spied In Germany Clad In Camouflage

2 Karma Teases New Concept Car Designed by Pininfarina

1 2020 Karma Revero Teased as Faster and Smarter Machine

More on this:

2020 Karma Revero to Use BMW Three-Cylinder Engine

Karma’s upcoming plug-in hybrid, the 2020 Revero, will be using a BMW-sourced three-cylinder in-line engine TwinPower Turbo to power the on-board electric generator, the California-based carmaker revealed on Thursday. 12 photos



The current generation of the model uses a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine that together with the electric traction motors develops 403 horsepower and provides naught to sixty acceleration time of 5.4 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 125 mph (200 kphh). The electric range of the model is 50 miles (80 km).



The new



“We created a world-class electric vehicle drive system that delivers the performance and packaging requirements of the new Revero,” said in a statement Bob Kruse the company’s chief technology officer.



“Alongside a series of other technological advancements, the new 2020 Revero is as fast as it looks. BMW AG is a natural fit for Karma’s luxury-tech focus because it is a proven technology leader renowned for conceiving and delivering ground-breaking innovations.”



The collaboration between Karma and BMW is not new, having started in 2015, about one year after Chinese auto-parts supplier Wanxiang Group bought the assets of the now-defunct Fisker Automotive.



For the new generation Revero, the German carmaker also designed the onboard generator systems that will be used.



The 2020 Revero will be unveiled by Karma on April 16, alongside a new Pininfarina-designed concept car and the electric Vision concept, so we expect more details soon. The Revero, which is, in fact, a tweaked version of the Fisker Karma, has been severely changed for the 2020 model year and will become a “faster and smarter machine” that will be presented a little over a week from now at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show.The current generation of the model uses a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine that together with the electric traction motors develops 403 horsepower and provides naught to sixty acceleration time of 5.4 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 125 mph (200 kphh). The electric range of the model is 50 miles (80 km).The new BMW unit, however, will provide a great improvement, the time needed for the car to reach the 60 mph mark now being nearly a whole second faster: 4.5 seconds. No mention was made whether the range has improved.“We created a world-class electric vehicle drive system that delivers the performance and packaging requirements of the new Revero,” said in a statement Bob Kruse the company’s chief technology officer.“Alongside a series of other technological advancements, the new 2020 Revero is as fast as it looks. BMW AG is a natural fit for Karma’s luxury-tech focus because it is a proven technology leader renowned for conceiving and delivering ground-breaking innovations.”The collaboration between Karma and BMW is not new, having started in 2015, about one year after Chinese auto-parts supplier Wanxiang Group bought the assets of the now-defunct Fisker Automotive.For the new generation Revero, the German carmaker also designed the onboard generator systems that will be used.The 2020 Revero will be unveiled by Karma on April 16, alongside a new Pininfarina-designed concept car and the electric Vision concept, so we expect more details soon.

load press release