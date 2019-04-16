MINI Survey Suggests Most EV Drivers Are Happy With 75 Miles Of Range Per Day

5 MINI Electric Coming This November With 184 HP, 235-Kilometer Range

As you’re well aware, MINI plans to BMW i3s-ify the three-door hatchback for the 2020 model year. Previewed by the Electric Concept, the production model is available to pre-order in France exclusively as a long-term lease that costs 300 euros per month. 17 photos



But wait, there’s more! MINI published a survey commissioned from Engine International, Inc. which suggests that “73 percent of the consumers surveyed said that battery range of up to 75 miles was sufficient for their daily use.” That works out to 120 kilometers in the metric system, but on the other hand, many EV owners and customers would like to drive outside the city as well.



The survey doesn’t cover matters interest too much (think fast-charging systems and their cost as optional extras, let alone the charging infrastructure and all the connectors out there). On the other hand, “two-thirds (66 percent) of consumers surveyed believe that EVs are for early adopters, underscoring the need to raise mainstream awareness around EV technology.”



Considering the survey was conducted among a sample of 1,0004 adults aged 18 and older on behalf of MINI USA over the course of four days (21st to 24th of March), there’s no denying the British automaker is trying to put itself in a better light. Dwindling sales and the lack of innovation are two of the biggest problems that



Coming this November and expected to bear the Cooper SE designation, the electrified MINI promises 184 PS (181 horsepower), 270 Nm (199 pound-feet) of torque), and 33 kWh of battery capacity instead of 42 kWh like the BMW i3s. Given the advancements in EV technology and the competition from Nissan, Hyundai, and Tesla, it's hard not to question the battery's capacity.

Even Audi received a lot of criticism for the 204-mile range of the e-tron quattro crossover, which retails at $74,800 in the United States. It is believed the MINI will have a range of around 146 miles (235 kilometers), making it a worse EV than the Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model 3, and Chevrolet Bolt. Looking at the bigger picture, the Cooper SE has the makings of a commercial failure.