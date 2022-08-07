Jet Powered Limo-Style Dragster on Sale, Could Be a Racing Legend of the Last Millenium

No details are given about its past owners, but we can't help but notice the resemblance with a vehicle that reigned over dragstrips almost three decades ago. Apart from the paint job, there is virtually no difference between the vehicle in this article and the world-record racer.
A custom-made tube-frame chassis is hidden below the easily removable two-piece fiberglass body, a lookalike of a classic Mercedes-Benz W126-based limo. Controversial looks apart, the fire-breathing ogre is shot down the racetrack by a Westinghouse J34 turbojet engine with a Diesel-fueled afterburner. The venerable jet engine was originally intended for much more intense action when it carried Navy fighters over Vietnam. Its original output was around 3,000 lb (13 kN) of thrust. Still, the afterburner would take that figure to about 4,900 lb (21,8 kN). The current specs are not detailed. No transmission whatsoever, once the jet is fired up, is zero to 243 mph (391 kph) mph in about 6.5 seconds (see the first video below).
Not much can be said about the interior of the car. You have one seat (fixed bucket) and its impact harnesses, the mandatory integrated roll cage, mandatory fire suppression system, and manual controls for the throttle, parachute, and afterburner. Steering is achieved via the bare metal yoke. The aluminum dashboard has dials for oil pressure, exhaust gas temperature, and turbine RPM percentage.
A rear spoiler, two parachutes, another fire extinguishing system, four-wheel disc brakes, and polished multi-piece wheels complete the package outside. The current owner bought the car eighteen years ago, and he performed several repairs on the vehicle.The removable two-piece fiberglass bodywork is strikingly similar to the famous car driven by the world record holder Jim “Jet” Neilson. With that car, the famous stuntman set several speed records, including the fastest speed achieved on a paved road by a vehicle with rubber tires – 391 mph (629 kph). The car is for sale, but be aware that shipping is not included in the winning bid or provided by the auctioneer.
