ASKA Showcases a Full-Size Concept Model of Its eVTOL's Cockpit and Dashboard at the CES

While we’ve all come to take flying for granted, taking to the skies in a flying car is a totally different story. But while so many companies from all over the world wow us with promising models, so far, it’s all been a big tease. ASKA throws us dreamers a bone and announces it will display a full-size concept model of its eVTOL’s cockpit and dashboard at the upcoming CES (Consumer Electronics Show).

6 photos