Motorcycle Melts Down the Track Under Its Wheels As It Prepares To Drag On a 150°F Track

We're all familiar with the phrase "melting hot," and the scorching heat of the summer makes us use it more often than we would like. We really don't want to hear that in the middle of a drag race in relation to the track's state. Especially when the vehicle has more horsepower than pounds of weight but only two wheels.
The Extreme Dragbike Association Bike Fest that occurred recently at Maryland International Speedway put the contenders against a formidable adversary. A breathtaking heatwave caused the track to reach 150° degrees (65° Celsius). Typically, a high temperature is what you're after when it comes to race tires, but in this case, a less pleasant side-effect emerged. Watch the video to see how one of the racers had the tarmac melt under his wheel just as he was warming up (PUN not intended) for the run.
Altogether, the sweltering weather posed a challenge for several competitors. Many bikes encountered technical issues during the last week's races (see the second video for a showdown of the Grudge class bikes). Under the intense heat (of the Sun, if it needs to be iterated!), the racetrack turned slippery-soft, despite the organizer's efforts to keep the surface temperatures under control.
Racing became even more challenging before the actual run. Tuning the motorcycles correctly for peak performance proved no easy task. Finding the best setting for tire hardness – or softness, for that matter – and tweaking the bike's massive +700 HP output was more than some teams could manage. A few competitors pulled out of the competition because of engine failures. Several more saw their chances going down in flames due to loss of traction right after the start. All obstacles considered, the event, reaching the 22nd chapter of its annual history, got proper attention and attendance from extreme bikers, even under such hostile heat.
