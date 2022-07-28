Hennessey Drags Their 1,000 HP Mammoth Truck and Puts Challenger Into Extinction

Rewind a little bit, and let's set the facts straight: You have a full-sized truck. Well, not just any full-sized truck, but the very RAM 1500 TRX. The Hemi 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 with 702 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. 0-60 in 4.5 (seconds, if it needs to be said…). It takes on supercars and wins by a landslide the size of Mount St. Helens of 42 years ago (watch the second video to see the base TRX nullify a Hellcat over and over).

6 photos