Hennessey Drags Their 1,000 HP Mammoth Truck and Puts Challenger Into Extinction

Rewind a little bit, and let's set the facts straight: You have a full-sized truck. Well, not just any full-sized truck, but the very RAM 1500 TRX. The Hemi 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 with 702 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. 0-60 in 4.5 (seconds, if it needs to be said…). It takes on supercars and wins by a landslide the size of Mount St. Helens of 42 years ago (watch the second video to see the base TRX nullify a Hellcat over and over).
Then Hennessey takes over and decides that the 702 HP 35-inch-tire atrocity is too bland. So, they come up with their own idea of a fast truck. They started from where RAM stopped, to keep things in the same universe. This means the founding father TRX serves as a base to build on. The end result is the Mammoth 1000 RAM TRX, which provides over one thousand HP and 969 lb-ft (nice figure of 1,313 Nm) of torque. Go drag race it.
One little secret about the Mammoth 1000 – it comes in two versions. Codenamed Stage 1 and Stage 2, they differ in weight and wheel size (20" alloys with 37" boots for Stage 2 and same size wheels with standard 35" rubbers on Stage 1). But, as I've stated in the opening sentence of this story, size does not matter. No matter what size of the Mammoth variant you choose to race in, it wins against a TRX. Catastrophically outperforming its ancestor from which it spawned, the Mammoth tops the quarter-mile at 115 MPH (185 kph). It needs just 3.2 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph)!
So, short story long (Yes, I did put that the other way around), Hennessey made the fastest off-roader. And they proved it. Four drag races, same fuel, hot and humid weather, and two fast Mammoths who put all competition on the extinct list. Enjoy the video (strong hint – turn up the volume for the drag action, it is very much worth hearing the rapturous savagery breaking the silence of the plains. Also, if you want to listen to the 6.2 Hemi in the standard RAM, scroll down their main page.
One little secret about the Mammoth 1000 – it comes in two versions. Codenamed Stage 1 and Stage 2, they differ in weight and wheel size (20" alloys with 37" boots for Stage 2 and same size wheels with standard 35" rubbers on Stage 1). But, as I've stated in the opening sentence of this story, size does not matter. No matter what size of the Mammoth variant you choose to race in, it wins against a TRX. Catastrophically outperforming its ancestor from which it spawned, the Mammoth tops the quarter-mile at 115 MPH (185 kph). It needs just 3.2 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph)!
So, short story long (Yes, I did put that the other way around), Hennessey made the fastest off-roader. And they proved it. Four drag races, same fuel, hot and humid weather, and two fast Mammoths who put all competition on the extinct list. Enjoy the video (strong hint – turn up the volume for the drag action, it is very much worth hearing the rapturous savagery breaking the silence of the plains. Also, if you want to listen to the 6.2 Hemi in the standard RAM, scroll down their main page.