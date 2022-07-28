Hennessey Mammoth 2022 Dragged to the Pits by Three Bowler LR Defenders in Tug of War

Even though trucks have no business on the strip, truck enthusiasts, for the longest time, had to rely on tuner mods to bump up the power on their off-roaders. Things dramatically changed when Hennessey Performance released the Hennessey Mammoth 2022, a potent truck based on the Ram 1500 TRX, capable of 1,000 ponies.
Mat Watson of Carwow had the brilliant idea of putting this insanely powered truck against the Bowler Defender rally challenge cars.
Setting up three rally cars against a single truck feels unfair. However, the Hennessey Mammoth 2022 isn’t your ordinary pick-up truck. It's a rowdy off-roader with a shot of crank juice.
The Hennessey Mammoth 2022 is based on a Dodge Ram TRX that packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that will, out of the factory, put out 701 hp (711 ps). However, Hennessey Performance tuned this truck into a demon, now delivering 1,012 hp (1,026 ps) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque to all four corners via an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The Hennessey Mammoth 2022 has a low-range mode, a rear locking differential, and an advanced traction control system. This truck costs $150,000, and weighs 3,200 kg (7,055 lbs).
On the other hand, the Bowler Defender packs a standard turbocharged 2.0-liter Land Rover Defender engine paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter, making 296 hp (300 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
That’s not all. Since It’s a Bowler Defender, it comes with an upgraded suspension system, tires, and chassis tuned for rallying. It’s lighter than the Hennessey Mammoth, weighing 2,200 kg (4,850 lbs). It costs £100,000 ($121,142).
The first challenge was a one-to-one tug of war. When it was time to tug, the Hennessey Mammoth pulled the Bowler Defender back to a point it became a stalemate. The Mammoth might have won, but the Defender held its own after some time.
That wasn’t enough. Watson and his crew thought putting up two more Bowler Defenders against the Hennessey Mammoth was a good idea. It’s obvious what happened next, but we will let you catch that action in the video below.
Setting up three rally cars against a single truck feels unfair. However, the Hennessey Mammoth 2022 isn’t your ordinary pick-up truck. It's a rowdy off-roader with a shot of crank juice.
The Hennessey Mammoth 2022 is based on a Dodge Ram TRX that packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that will, out of the factory, put out 701 hp (711 ps). However, Hennessey Performance tuned this truck into a demon, now delivering 1,012 hp (1,026 ps) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque to all four corners via an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The Hennessey Mammoth 2022 has a low-range mode, a rear locking differential, and an advanced traction control system. This truck costs $150,000, and weighs 3,200 kg (7,055 lbs).
On the other hand, the Bowler Defender packs a standard turbocharged 2.0-liter Land Rover Defender engine paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter, making 296 hp (300 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
That’s not all. Since It’s a Bowler Defender, it comes with an upgraded suspension system, tires, and chassis tuned for rallying. It’s lighter than the Hennessey Mammoth, weighing 2,200 kg (4,850 lbs). It costs £100,000 ($121,142).
The first challenge was a one-to-one tug of war. When it was time to tug, the Hennessey Mammoth pulled the Bowler Defender back to a point it became a stalemate. The Mammoth might have won, but the Defender held its own after some time.
That wasn’t enough. Watson and his crew thought putting up two more Bowler Defenders against the Hennessey Mammoth was a good idea. It’s obvious what happened next, but we will let you catch that action in the video below.