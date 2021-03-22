Jeep Wrangler Orange Peelz Concept Flexes Steel Fenders, Custom Plaid Interior

With the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari, scheduled for March 27-April 4, just around the corner, Jeep is rolling out a new batch of concept vehicles specifically designed for the event. The Wrangler Orange Peelz is one of them and showcases what you can do with parts from the Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar Accessories catalogs.
The Wrangler Orange Peelz is a mild rig compared to the Wrangler Magneto and Jeepster Beach concepts, but it's a Jeep you'll be able to build when all of its custom parts and accessories become available. That should happen by the end of 2021.
This concept features a stock 3.6-liter V6 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, with the driveline also including a cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust system from Jeep Performance Parts, both available as we speak. It's also fitted with factory half doors and a Freedom Top sunroof for an open-air layout.
Its off-road potential is enhanced by a two-inch (51-mm) lift kit and Fox shocks from the Mopar catalog, paired with 37-inch BF Goodrich mud tires. Moving over to new concept features, this Jeep is equipped with steel fender flares for extra clearance.
Alongside the tubular front bumper, these high-top fenders should soon find their way into the Jeep Performance Parts catalog. The exterior is rounded off by black accent stripes, likely inspired by old Jeep CJ models, and the vintage-looking "Jeep" badges on the lower front fenders.
Another cool feature can be spotted inside the cabin in the form of custom plaid surfaces on the seats, center armrest, and door panels. These combine black with orange, matching the exterior paint and the dashboard. Now that's an option we'd love to see on the regular-production Wrangler.
The Wrangler Orange Peelz is one of four concepts showcased ahead of the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. The other three are the Wrangler Magneto EV, Wrangler-based Jeepster Beach, and Gladiator Red Bare.
