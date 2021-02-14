Jeep Wrangler Hot Rod Redesign Proposes a Tiny Truck

After all the years of waiting for Jeep to introduce a Wrangler-based pickup truck, we're just months away from the two-year production anniversary of the Gladiator (JT) that answered those prayers. And while YouTubers are having their way with the bed wielder (how about a Hellephant-motivated custom example?), certain aficionados still prefer the previous-incarnation of the Wrangler for such a truck affair. Case in point with spoon334, the digital artist responsible for the virtual build parked on our screens.
So, is this JK-generation Wrangler truck a practical proposition? The answer is pretty obvious and the uber-compact bed, which is actually a repurposed rear cabin, isn't even the main reason behind this.
You see, we're actually dealing with a bit of a wacky racer here (pun intended) - somewhere in its journey to becoming a blue collar machine, this Jeep took an unusual turn and embraced a hot rod identity.
Now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) might be experiencing a bit of déjà vu, since we first discussed this project last month, when it still came with the factory hard top and could presumably seat more than two.
However, we prefer the latest incarnation of the contraption, with its more radical approach helping the pixel proposal rival some of the wildest creations we've seen in the real world, such as the Toyota Tacoma drift truck that took the 2019 SEMA show by storm.
Heck, with the kind of airflow manipulation this Jeep appears to perform, it wouldn't surprise us to see a real-life equivalent taking on Pikes Peak, with the meaty slicks wrapped around the Turbofan-inspired wheels providing monstrous traction on the paved surface of the modern course (the gravel was left behind in 2011, remember?). Of course, that wickerbill adorning the tailgate might morph into a wing for such use.
The said pixel specialist was considerate enough to deliver a pair of liveries for this Wrangler hot rod, as you'll notice in the pair of Instagram posts below.
Oh, and don't worry, this tiny truck can still be used on our less-than-perfect daily roads, since the microscopic ground clearance you see here is simply the result of using the air suspension's lowest setting.
You see, we're actually dealing with a bit of a wacky racer here (pun intended) - somewhere in its journey to becoming a blue collar machine, this Jeep took an unusual turn and embraced a hot rod identity.
Now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) might be experiencing a bit of déjà vu, since we first discussed this project last month, when it still came with the factory hard top and could presumably seat more than two.
However, we prefer the latest incarnation of the contraption, with its more radical approach helping the pixel proposal rival some of the wildest creations we've seen in the real world, such as the Toyota Tacoma drift truck that took the 2019 SEMA show by storm.
Heck, with the kind of airflow manipulation this Jeep appears to perform, it wouldn't surprise us to see a real-life equivalent taking on Pikes Peak, with the meaty slicks wrapped around the Turbofan-inspired wheels providing monstrous traction on the paved surface of the modern course (the gravel was left behind in 2011, remember?). Of course, that wickerbill adorning the tailgate might morph into a wing for such use.
The said pixel specialist was considerate enough to deliver a pair of liveries for this Wrangler hot rod, as you'll notice in the pair of Instagram posts below.
Oh, and don't worry, this tiny truck can still be used on our less-than-perfect daily roads, since the microscopic ground clearance you see here is simply the result of using the air suspension's lowest setting.