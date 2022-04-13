Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Debuts New Color and Blacked-Out Pack in New York

Two months ago, Jeep started teasing its latest and greatest for the 56th Annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab. One of those vehicles was an electrified Jeep SUV, which was described to be able to "certainly conquer even the most tumultuous terrain." The result is called Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe.
The American brand decided to showcase the new High Altitude package, based on the Summit and Summit Reserve trim levels of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models. Sounds confusing? Bear with us to see what lies beneath the Hydro Blue exterior, the Gloss Black accents, and the special design of the 21-inch wheels that come with the blacked-out look of this model.
First, the new exterior shade, called Hydro Blue Pearl Coat, is available for order in the second half of 2022. With a bit of detective work on the internet, possibly calling a few dealers in a few months, you will be able to get a paint code, in case you were looking for it. It might not work for everything, but if it isn't on Google, this might do the trick.
The new shade is available on Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve models, and it can be had without the High Altitude package.
Second, the High Altitude Package for the Grand Cherokee 4xe has an MSRP of $1,495 over the Summit trim or a $995 premium over Summit Reserve. It involves 21-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, a seven-slot grille, and Gloss Black accents and badging for that blacked-out look we mentioned above.
Third, the Grand Cherokee 4xe model is the first of its kind, and it comes with 25 miles (ca. 40 km) of all-electric range, along with an average fuel economy of 56 MPGe. To achieve this, the American SUV has a 400-volt battery pack, two electric motors, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder motor mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.
As standard equipment, all Jeep Grand Cherokee models come with the company's Uconnect 5 infotainment that has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. That's a nice touch, and the two front occupants will benefit from a set of 16-way adjustable seats with memory and electric lumbar adjustment, while the massage function is optional. We would tick that box, to be honest.
Jeep also announced its Jeep Wave customer care program, which does not involve an actual wave, but is a premium owner loyalty program. It comes with things like three years of “worry-free maintenance” at Jeep dealerships, as well as 24/7 roadside assistance, first-day loaner coverage, VIP access to exclusive Jeep events, as well as 24/7 support over the phone or through online chat.
