Only a Fool Would Bet Against This Mad Jeep Trackhawk, Mega SUV Is Quicker Than Bugattis

The stock Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is already a powerful and fast machine without anyone messing around with its internals. Its performance is on par with the Lamborghini Urus, and on a good day, it can put some previous generation supercars in their corners.
However, we’ve all seen some crazy projects these past few years that have long overcome their initial status. One particular example that we covered at the beginning of the month comes to mind at this point, but that’s not the only one that belongs between four padded walls. No siree, because the one depicted on video down below sits in a different league too.
With its body wrapped in a camouflage-patterned film, and a parachute attached to the back, a mandatory feature for all ultra-powerful rides that hit the drag strip every now and then, this Trackhawk is ultra powerful. According to its owner, who has done all sorts of insane modifications to it, it has no less than 1,300 horsepower available via the right pedal.
The nitrous oxide system, as well as new and tweaked internals, allow it to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in a dizzying 2.0 seconds. As a result, we can assume that it is much faster than the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. Not only that, but it can stand its ground against a vehicle that most enthusiasts are hyped about these days: the Tesla Model S Plaid.
As far as the quarter-mile time is concerned, it can do sub-10 seconds all day, any day. Not only that, because despite having been tuned to the teeth, it is still a reliable machine. Now, we’ll let its owner talk you through some of the most important aspects, so if you were looking to take a short break, then this is the time to do it, as the video is over 25 minutes long.
