JCW Is Officially Muting Its Rampageous Soundtrack, MINI Says EVs Are Coming

Not long ago, we caught wind of the rumor mill spinning the idea that MINI’s performance division John Cooper Works is just about ready to seek new and electrified fortunes. Well, that’s official from now on because the British automaker has decided to openly discuss the possibility of mixing “performance with an emission-free drivetrain.”
JCW models have been the pinnacle of MINI’s model roster for some time now, and fans of the British hot hatches usually had just one complaint – the price kept on surging. Now, there’s room for another one as John Cooper Works is about to drop its usually uproarious soundtrack in favor of some zero-emissions efficiency.
MINI isn’t exactly going deep into details for the time being, and has chosen to present a massive gallery with a camouflaged prototype instead. It is also hinting that electrification is the way forward for the entire model range, JCW options included.
Emphasis on the fact that MINI is using the plural – there are big hints that John Cooper Works will receive more than one electrified model when the company officially expands the range. “Now it’s time to translate the passion for performance of the John Cooper Works brand to electromobility. That’s why we’re working to develop concepts for electric John Cooper Works models,” says Bernd Körber, Head of the MINI brand.
Additionally, fans of the ICE-packing John Cooper Works can breathe a sigh of relief for a little longer because the official also promises the classic JCW models (the ones with a vocal engine/exhaust tone) will remain an important part of the sub brand’s strategy, at least for the time being.
Back to the camouflaged prototype that’s being teased in the (attached) extensive gallery, although MINI hasn’t shared any official details, we can still extract a few bits and pieces on our own. First and foremost, the emission-free JCW seems to have been photographed on the Nürburgring.
Also, we can safely assume the new performance EV will combine elements from both the standard MINI Electric (Cooper SE) and other JCW models – check out the beautiful close-ups of the GP spoiler or the large-diameter brakes. Unfortunately, no timing has been announced on the exact moment the JCW electric will shed its camouflage.
