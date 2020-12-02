There’s a New Ducati Monster Muscle Bike Coming Out to Play on December 2

Ducati has been a very busy bee in the motorcycle hive, especially during these past few months. Under cover of a web series called Ducati World Premiere, the Italians have constantly been releasing new exciting products, culminating with the unveiling of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini last week.
Today, December 2, the series officially ends. The final episode is scheduled to air at 19.00 CET on the bike maker’s specially created website, bringing with it a new incarnation of the Monster, one that is described by its maker as a tool to “have fun.”
The Monster was born in 1993 as a naked muscle bike powered by a V-twin engine. The current range includes four models, namely the 821, 821 Stealth, 1200, and 1200 S. It’s unclear at this point what today’s addition to the lineup will bring new to the table, but given the incredible Diavel presented last week, we expect something that is nothing short of extraordinary.
The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a tribute to the carmaker’s Sian FKP 37, sporting both unique styling and features, but also elements that bring forth the connection the two brands have: Lamborghini has been Ducati’s guiding hand since 2012.
The limited-edition Diavel (630 units will be made) comes with a 1262-cc Testastretta DVT engine inside the frame, capable of developing 162 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm (95 lb-ft) of torque at 7,500 rpm.
It sports tons of carbon fiber (on the air intakes, radiator covers, silencer cover, spoiler, and central tank cover, among others), but also carbon fiber wheels created with the goal of recalling "those of the car.” All that carbon fiber thrown into the mix means the weight of the bike is just 220 kg (485 pounds), making it a real monster.
If you're planning to see what Ducati is cooking tonight, make sure to come back here for the full details once they are made available.
