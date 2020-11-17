MINI Seeks to Lead an Unrestrained Digital Life, Implies the Vision Urbanaut

The BMW Group is on a premiere spree this month, having revealed the Definition CE 04 futuristic electric scooter, and its dry-named iX flagship electric vehicle. Now it’s time for MINI to join the party with a digital concept from the Vision series that finally resolves that one major conundrum – how to deliver the amplest space with a minimal footprint.
Meet the MINI Vision Urbanaut, a digital concept vehicle that is said to deliver “an all-new interpretation of a vision of space.” The main quest for the British company? To deliver the best space and versatility possible while remaining faithful to its reduced dimensions ethos.
Because every time an automaker comes up with its own vision of a possible future for tomorrow's mobility there’s also the need to somehow stand out in a crowd and try to be different from the others, the company has invented the so-called “MINI moments.”
The Vision Urbanaut has three of those: “Chill”, “Wanderlust,” and “Vibe.” Each of them corresponds to a different use-case scenario, and the car reflects it using exterior and interior changes.
As far as the design is concerned, we’re dealing here with MINI’s interpretation of the van setup – giving it a quirky feel that’s doubled by interesting options, such as the “Street Balcony” (when stopped, the windshield can be opened).
The interior is highly modular, and all four seats have different layouts and configurations for a “generous spatial experience.” Sure, the fact that we’re dealing with a digital concept helps a lot – along with the very short overhangs and the overall bubble shape of the exterior.
Since we’re dealing with a concept for the future of mobility, the user experience – both when driving, in automated mode, or when stationary – is as minimalist as possible, with the command interface ditching buttons, knobs, or switches altogether.
Still, the automaker aims for a connection with the “analogue” side of life, so there are certain elements that make it possible – for example the “MINI Token,” which is a piece about the same size as a worry stone that’s needed to activate the MINI moments.
By the way, the exterior’s matt Zero Gravity shade can transition from a metallic green / blue to a more subtle gray, while the Ocean Wave wheels are transparent and illuminated from inside – and again we have the feeling that MINI has tried to put a modern twist on yet another legend – the hippie-loved VW Bulli.
On the other hand, if real, the car would feature a new design language for the company, along with lots of sustainable materials, highly advanced automated driving functions, and a fully electric powertrain.
But it’s not... hence those odd shots in the gallery of something with a few panels and four wheels that people check out using virtual reality goggles!
