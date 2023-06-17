Jaw, Meet Floor: Brabus Puts a Price Tag on the New 800 4x4² Superblack

Do you Remember the Brabus 800 4x4² Superblack unveiled last week? Why, of course, you do. After all, you don't see a heavily upgraded Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² on a constant basis, right? And if you have a thing for it, thinking that you can afford it, we will shatter your dreams – unless you're a millionaire.
Scrolling through the renowned tuner's website for cool cars for sale, we stumbled upon the new Brabus 800 4x4² Superblack. And this time, it has a price tag attached to it. Are you ready to find out how many organs you will have to ‘donate' to afford it? It's more than the proverbial arm and leg, as Brabus is willing to let it go for an eye-watering €800,816.93 ($866,100).
You already know that for that kind of money, you can buy a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, don't you? Anyone with an almost seven-digit budget to blow on a set of wheels is spoiled for choice, as tons of dreamy vehicles are available within this price range. You could also buy a new supercar and a proper 4x4, and you'd still be left with some cash for insurance, maintenance, and gas for the equivalent of nearly $900k.
But what makes the Brabus 800 4x4² Superblack that special over the standard Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4²? For one, that would be the power boost, as it enjoys 789 hp (800 ps/588 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. That's a significant improvement over the stock 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, which is rated at 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW), identical to the normal G 63. It has a top speed of 130 mph (210 kph) and takes 4.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph). Without any mods, the standard G 63 is one-tenth faster and has a maximum speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
Besides the extra oomph, the tuned G 63 4x4² comes with a few exterior enhancements like the dedicated body kit, carbon tailpipes, and 9.5x22-inch wheels shod in 325/55 tires from Pirelli. The pictured truck has a black-on-black look, with a host of carbon fiber, and features fine leather and Alcantara upholstery on the inside. The diamond quilting gives it a posher feel, and it comes with gold-looking door-locking pins and anodized aluminum pedal pads. Brabus has lifted the maximum speed displayed on the speedometer to 186 mph (300 kph), even though it will never travel that fast. It also has a plethora of standard gear detailed in the ad here, from the 360-degree camera system and a TV tuner to the remote-controlled auxiliary heater and sliding roof. But is the Brabus 800 4x4² Superblack worth that much money to you?
You already know that for that kind of money, you can buy a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, don't you? Anyone with an almost seven-digit budget to blow on a set of wheels is spoiled for choice, as tons of dreamy vehicles are available within this price range. You could also buy a new supercar and a proper 4x4, and you'd still be left with some cash for insurance, maintenance, and gas for the equivalent of nearly $900k.
But what makes the Brabus 800 4x4² Superblack that special over the standard Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4²? For one, that would be the power boost, as it enjoys 789 hp (800 ps/588 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. That's a significant improvement over the stock 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, which is rated at 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW), identical to the normal G 63. It has a top speed of 130 mph (210 kph) and takes 4.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph). Without any mods, the standard G 63 is one-tenth faster and has a maximum speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
Besides the extra oomph, the tuned G 63 4x4² comes with a few exterior enhancements like the dedicated body kit, carbon tailpipes, and 9.5x22-inch wheels shod in 325/55 tires from Pirelli. The pictured truck has a black-on-black look, with a host of carbon fiber, and features fine leather and Alcantara upholstery on the inside. The diamond quilting gives it a posher feel, and it comes with gold-looking door-locking pins and anodized aluminum pedal pads. Brabus has lifted the maximum speed displayed on the speedometer to 186 mph (300 kph), even though it will never travel that fast. It also has a plethora of standard gear detailed in the ad here, from the 360-degree camera system and a TV tuner to the remote-controlled auxiliary heater and sliding roof. But is the Brabus 800 4x4² Superblack worth that much money to you?