Brabus Welcomes AMG G 63 to Its Tuning Candy Shop, 4x4 Is So Sweet It'll Give You Diabetes

Brabus' Mercedes-AMG G 63 trucks come in a generous variety of colors, and this one is one of the sweetest we've seen. Owned by a professional bodybuilder, it wasn't made famous online by the renowned tuner but by the Platinum Group, which dropped a few images on its social media while most of us were still asleep.
Sporting a gray look, the exterior is very business-y. It comes with Brabus' wide body kit, sporting different attachments all around. Some of the most defining traits of this build are the tweaked grille, power dome on the hood with double nostrils, roof piece with extra lights, additional lighting in the front bumper, and removed spare wheel holder. The vehicle is decorated with plenty Brabus logos and rides on new wheels that have a black finish.
There is no privacy glass here, so you won't have to struggle to see the reupholstered interior that looks like a candy shop window. Light blue was the primary color of choice, and it was wrapped around the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, door cards, center console, and pillars. Several parts of the cabin have diamond quilting, and quite surprisingly, for a Brabus build, it does not sport its logo on the seats and steering wheel, but it can be seen on the treadplates and floor mats.
The headliner has an Alcantara look in the same lively hue and boasts a starlight pattern. Instead of a rear bench, this G 63 has two individual captain's chairs for extra comfort on long journeys, separated by a full-length center console. Brabus gave it leather carpets, and they did the same in the cargo area behind those individual seats, which features diamond quilting. Therefore, taking a dog for a quick drive is no longer possible if the owner wants to preserve the fresh look of their premium truck.
Deemed a one-of-one project, this Mercedes-AMG G 63 is known as the Brabus 800. And you know what that means, don't you? You are correct if you said more power, as the output was boosted to 800 metric horses (789 hp/588 kW), hence the suffix. The tuner's previous builds based on the G 63 sporting the same suffix are said to take a little over three seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from rest, and we think this one is just as fast. The stock 4x4 can deal with the acceleration in four and a half seconds, and its bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW).
Curious about the pricing of such a creation? Upon reaching out to them, Brabus will answer all your questions on the topic so you know what to do if you want to give a similar makeover to your G-Wagen.
There is no privacy glass here, so you won't have to struggle to see the reupholstered interior that looks like a candy shop window. Light blue was the primary color of choice, and it was wrapped around the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, door cards, center console, and pillars. Several parts of the cabin have diamond quilting, and quite surprisingly, for a Brabus build, it does not sport its logo on the seats and steering wheel, but it can be seen on the treadplates and floor mats.
The headliner has an Alcantara look in the same lively hue and boasts a starlight pattern. Instead of a rear bench, this G 63 has two individual captain's chairs for extra comfort on long journeys, separated by a full-length center console. Brabus gave it leather carpets, and they did the same in the cargo area behind those individual seats, which features diamond quilting. Therefore, taking a dog for a quick drive is no longer possible if the owner wants to preserve the fresh look of their premium truck.
Deemed a one-of-one project, this Mercedes-AMG G 63 is known as the Brabus 800. And you know what that means, don't you? You are correct if you said more power, as the output was boosted to 800 metric horses (789 hp/588 kW), hence the suffix. The tuner's previous builds based on the G 63 sporting the same suffix are said to take a little over three seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from rest, and we think this one is just as fast. The stock 4x4 can deal with the acceleration in four and a half seconds, and its bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW).
Curious about the pricing of such a creation? Upon reaching out to them, Brabus will answer all your questions on the topic so you know what to do if you want to give a similar makeover to your G-Wagen.