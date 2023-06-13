New Brabus Stealth Green Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² Has 800 Metric Reasons To Love It

Brabus cannot have enough of the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4², so they just gave more character to another one. Following in the footsteps of last week's Superblack, it's called the Stealth Green due to that special paint finish applied to the exterior.
The new Brabus 800 4x4² Stealth Green features the Widestar body kit. It has a tweaked face with additional lights, a winch incorporated into the bumper, a rebadged grille, and a power dome on the hood. The wind deflector is included, and it sports incorporated LEDs for improved visibility at night. Further back, the vehicle has a roof rack with side-mounted survival tools and a ladder at the rear for easier access.
The carbon fiber underride guard, carbon cladding on the door handles, and Brabus-branded trim on the spare wheel cover contribute to the look. Rounding them off, as far as the exterior is concerned, are the chrome-plated side pipes and the new wheels. The Brabus Monoblock HD set has an eight-spoke design and a matte black look. Measuring 9.5x22 inches at the front and rear, the alloys are hugged by the 325/55 Pirelli Scorpion ATR 116H M&S tires.
While the exterior of this tuned G 63 4x4² is stealthy, the cabin sends luxury vibes due to the tan leather upholstery. Handcrafted by their skilled specialists, it also comprises a quilting pattern, Dinamica microfiber headliner, white stitching, black piping, heritage and Brabus logos, and aluminum door pins and pedals. They couldn't complete the makeover without some carbon fiber trim, visible throughout the interior of this 4x4, including on the door sills with backlit logo.
At its heart lies the same bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which has received upgraded turbos, new software, and a performance exhaust system with active valves. The result is 800 ps (789 hp/588 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. The output, thrust, and performance are identical to those of the Brabus 800 4x4² Superblack unveiled a few days ago. Brabus says it needs 4.6 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill before tapping out at 210 kph (130 mph).
The stock G 63 4x4² packs the same engine in the same configuration as the normal G 63, and it has 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW) to play with. Since it is heavier, it is also slower. The standard G 63 has a maximum speed of 220 kph (137 mph), and it takes 4.5 seconds to complete the sprint, or one-tenth slower than the tuned G 63 4x4² from Brabus. There is nothing about the pricing of these upgrades, so if you're curious about how much you'll have to fork out for the Brabus 800 4x4² Stealth Green, you will have to contact the tuner.
