Jannarelly Design-1 Now Available to Order in the UK, Features Nissan V6 Engine

Inspired by roadsters from the olden days, the Design-1 is Jannarelly's first entry in the increasingly crowded boutique sports car segment. Unveiled in December 2015 , the Design-1 needed almost four years to be introduced to the United Kingdom with a starting price of £86,000, excluding VED and road registration.



“Since launching the



Test drives are also available for booking, and regardless of how much dough you’re prepared to throw at the



Only 499 examples of the breed are to be produced for the entire world, packing 325 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 371 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. A limited-slip differential, traction control, Bluetooth audio, heating and air conditioning, and Pirelli P Zero summer-only performance tires are all standard. If you were wondering how much this thing weighs, make that 850 kilograms.



French car designer Anthony Jannarelly started off his automotive adventure earlier this decade with the Available to view at Jannarelly’s location in London, the two-door sportster is available in three specifications: roadster, coupe, and aero. Customers are offered a high level of customization, thus ensuring “a specification entirely unique to them,” and a driving experience apparently inspired by classic endurance racing cars.“Since launching the Design-1 in 2018, we have seen unprecedented interest in both the United Arab Emirates and mainland Europe,” said Anthony Jannarelly. “We are working tirelessly to expand our representation into multiple markets and since we launched the car we have known that the UK has one of the world’s most engaged and enthusiastic markets for our model,” concluded the company’s co-founder.Test drives are also available for booking, and regardless of how much dough you’re prepared to throw at the Design-1 , only a 3.5-liter V6 takes care of propulsion. We’re not dealing with the Ford Duratec 35 here, but the Nissan VQ and a six-speed manual transmission. The tubular spaceframe is wrapped around composite or carbon-fiber body panels, which help keep the weight low.Only 499 examples of the breed are to be produced for the entire world, packing 325 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 371 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. A limited-slip differential, traction control, Bluetooth audio, heating and air conditioning, and Pirelli P Zero summer-only performance tires are all standard. If you were wondering how much this thing weighs, make that 850 kilograms.French car designer Anthony Jannarelly started off his automotive adventure earlier this decade with the Lykan HyperSport from W Motors. It was the first supercar produced in the Middle East, and used to retail at more than $3 million.

