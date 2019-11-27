Jeremy Clarkson’s Hatred for Greta Thunberg Burns Bright: She Killed Car Shows

Jeremy Clarkson hates Greta Thunberg and there’s little she could do at this point to change his heart. The outspoken television personality is railing against the teen activist once more, this time with the explicit goal of drumming up interest in next month’s special The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen.
You know what they say, there is no better publicity than some controversy. Then again, Clarkson was never the kind of man to deliberately avoid getting in trouble by shooting his mouth. So, when he sat down with The Sun for a chat (alongside his mates Richard Hammond and James May), the journo knew exactly which button to push first to get him talking. And that button is Greta.
According to Clarkson, Greta is the mother of all evils. She may be only 16 and inspiring youths across the world to lead a greener life by sailing from country to country to raise the alarm on climate change, but she is pure evil. More or less.
In Clarkson’s view, she is solely responsible for talking youths out of cars, by spreading panic. Indirectly, she is responsible for putting a damper on the interest in car shows, including his own. For Clarkson, everything is personal.
“Everyone I know under 25 isn’t the slightest bit interested in cars – Greta Thunberg has killed the car show,” he proclaims. “They’re taught at school, before they say ‘Mummy and Daddy’, that cars are evil, and it’s in their heads.”
Hammond agrees: young people these days don’t care about cars anymore. Heck, they don’t even have car posters on their bedroom walls anymore. Spoken like an old person: who has posters on their walls these days?
“She’s an idiot. Going round saying we’re all going to die, that’s not going to solve anything, my dear,” Clarkson continues. He admits the climate crisis is real but says the solution lies in turning to science to solve it, not in yelling at politicians like Greta is doing. “Now, what I could do is go on strike, borrow a 50ft carbon-fibre yacht with back-up diesel engine, sail to America and shout at President Trump. I could do that, but it would achieve nothing. So instead, it’s time to talk to scientists.”
The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on December 13, will see the three sail their way from Siem Reap, in Cambodia, to Vung Tau, in Vietnam. They will also be talking about climate change – on a serious tone, this time. However, don’t go around calling Clarkson “woke:” if autocorrect says it’s not a word, it’s not a word.
According to Clarkson, Greta is the mother of all evils. She may be only 16 and inspiring youths across the world to lead a greener life by sailing from country to country to raise the alarm on climate change, but she is pure evil. More or less.
In Clarkson’s view, she is solely responsible for talking youths out of cars, by spreading panic. Indirectly, she is responsible for putting a damper on the interest in car shows, including his own. For Clarkson, everything is personal.
“Everyone I know under 25 isn’t the slightest bit interested in cars – Greta Thunberg has killed the car show,” he proclaims. “They’re taught at school, before they say ‘Mummy and Daddy’, that cars are evil, and it’s in their heads.”
Hammond agrees: young people these days don’t care about cars anymore. Heck, they don’t even have car posters on their bedroom walls anymore. Spoken like an old person: who has posters on their walls these days?
“She’s an idiot. Going round saying we’re all going to die, that’s not going to solve anything, my dear,” Clarkson continues. He admits the climate crisis is real but says the solution lies in turning to science to solve it, not in yelling at politicians like Greta is doing. “Now, what I could do is go on strike, borrow a 50ft carbon-fibre yacht with back-up diesel engine, sail to America and shout at President Trump. I could do that, but it would achieve nothing. So instead, it’s time to talk to scientists.”
The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on December 13, will see the three sail their way from Siem Reap, in Cambodia, to Vung Tau, in Vietnam. They will also be talking about climate change – on a serious tone, this time. However, don’t go around calling Clarkson “woke:” if autocorrect says it’s not a word, it’s not a word.