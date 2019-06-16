Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

5 Honda e Platform Detailed, Includes Liquid Cooling For the Battery

3 Electrify America and ChargePoint Join Forces to Allow Charging Stations Roaming

2 Widebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a Fish

More on this:

James May’s Next Car Could Be A Tesla Model 3

James May is a nerd, but more importantly, he’s a car nerd. Given his history with all things automobiles, does it come as a surprise the former presenter of Top Gear and current presenter of The Grand Tour intends to buy a Model 3? 8 photos



“How do you know that,” you’re wondering? He’s a contributor to the largest-selling British national newspaper, and if you take a look at his archive, the latest piece James published is the review for the 2019 Alpine A110. Also worthy of mention, The Grand Tour is on break as Andy Wilman and the gang work out what to do for the fourth season of the show.



“A Ferrari is more exciting, but the Alpine excited more often” is how James wraps it up, confirming once again he’s in love with the mid-engine sports car from Dieppe. At the beginning of the year, the 56-year-old journalist from Bristol confessed to having purchased the A110 because the French berlinette is



The most obvious source of annoyance is the engine in the Alpine, the 1.8 TCe Energy that develops more sucks-squeeze-bang-blow in the



Where were we? Ah, the Model 3! While sitting on a bench, James admitted to being excited about driving the most affordable Tesla out there. “I’d actually quite like to have a Model 3, so that’s sort of exciting on a personal level,” he told DriveTribe. Next up, James is looking forward to the McLaren 600LT but only as a journalist with a passion for cars, not a passionate journalist with the intention of buying a limited-edition supercar.



The big question is, will AWD or the Performance? Tesla launched the UK configurator for the Model 3 in May, and deliveries of the Model 3 in RHD are underway.



It’s the must-have EV since Tesla came out with the Model S, but don’t forget that Rivian is gaining traction in this industry by cozying up to Detroit instead of Silicon Valley. Turning our attention back to Captain Slow, the Model 3 would be purchased after James reviews it for The Sunday Times.“How do you know that,” you’re wondering? He’s a contributor to the largest-selling British national newspaper, and if you take a look at his archive, the latest piece James published is the review for the 2019 Alpine A110. Also worthy of mention, The Grand Tour is on break as Andy Wilman and the gang work out what to do for the fourth season of the show.“A Ferrari is more exciting, but the Alpine excited more often” is how James wraps it up, confirming once again he’s in love with the mid-engine sports car from Dieppe. At the beginning of the year, the 56-year-old journalist from Bristol confessed to having purchased the A110 because the French berlinette is his favorite vehicle of 2018 despite a handful of obvious inconveniences.The most obvious source of annoyance is the engine in the Alpine, the 1.8 TCe Energy that develops more sucks-squeeze-bang-blow in the A110S and even more in the Renault Megane RS. It’s a bit hard to accept that Alpine has the resources to dial up the engine but didn’t do it on purpose, wouldn’t you agree?Where were we? Ah, the Model 3! While sitting on a bench, James admitted to being excited about driving the most affordable Tesla out there. “I’d actually quite like to have a Model 3, so that’s sort of exciting on a personal level,” he told DriveTribe. Next up, James is looking forward to the McLaren 600LT but only as a journalist with a passion for cars, not a passionate journalist with the intention of buying a limited-edition supercar.The big question is, will James choose the Long Range with dual-motoror the Performance? Tesla launched the UK configurator for the Model 3 in May, and deliveries of the Model 3 in RHD are underway.