autoevolution
 

2020 Renault Zoe Photographed Uncamouflaged, Features Full-LED Headlights

13 Jun 2019, 13:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Leaked on a Dutch forum, this screenshot of an Instagram story is our best look yet at the second generation of the Renault Zoe. Going on sale for the 2020 model year, the exterior design of the subcompact EV is more mature than ever before thanks to the elongated headlights and prominent front bumper.
9 photos
2020 Renault Zoe2020 Renault ZoeNew Renault Zoe Spied Undergoing Testing as RS Rumors ReturnNew Renault Zoe Spied Undergoing Testing as RS Rumors ReturnNew Renault Zoe Spied Undergoing Testing as RS Rumors ReturnNew Renault Zoe Spied Undergoing Testing as RS Rumors ReturnNew Renault Zoe Spied Undergoing Testing as RS Rumors ReturnNew Renault Zoe Spied Undergoing Testing as RS Rumors Return
The picture further reveals full-LED headlamps, a radar built into the Renault badge up front for the semi-autonomous driving system, and rear door handles hidden in the C-pillars. With a bit of luck, Renault will switch the drums at the rear for disc brakes, an upgrade that also promises more output.

It’s understood the Zoe will level in terms of propulsion, featuring 135 PS (133 horsepower) from the front-mounted electric motor. The current generation with the 41-kWh battery is available with the R110, an electric motor that develops 109 PS (107 horsepower) and 225 Nm (166 pound-feet) of torque.

Word has it the Zoe will be capable of 380 kilometers (236 miles) on the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, 80 kilometers more than the current model. The Zoe with the 41-kWh battery and R110 electric motor promises 300 kilometers (186 miles), one charge of the air-cooled battery at a time.

Further on, Renault might upgrade the Zoe to 50 kWh, translating to 400 kilometers (295 miles) of range. In ideal traffic conditions, the Hyundai Kona Electric with the 64-kWh battery is rated at 449 kilometers (279 miles). Speaking of which, the electric crossover from South Korea is more expensive than the French electric hatchback despite being a subcompact model as well.

On the flip side, the Nissan Leaf is more expensive than both despite the lack of range. More to the point, the compact contender from Japan is rated 285 kilometers (155 miles) with the 40-kWh battery.

So far, the Zoe is the leading EV in Europe, finishing 2018 with 5,382 sales as opposed to 3,604 for the Leaf and 2,983 for the Jaguar I-Pace. For the time being, the Tesla Model 3 is the biggest problem for Renault in this part of the world as far as electromobility is concerned.
2020 Renault Zoe EV Renault Zoe hatchback Renault leaked Europe
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
RENAULT models:
RENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVRENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Small SUVRENAULT ClioRENAULT Clio SmallRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniAll RENAULT models  
 
 