2020 Renault Zoe Photographed Uncamouflaged, Features Full-LED Headlights

So far, the Zoe is the leading EV in Europe, finishing 2018 with 5,382 sales as opposed to 3,604 for the Leaf and 2,983 for the Jaguar I-Pace. For the time being, the Tesla Model 3 is the biggest problem for Renault in this part of the world as far as electromobility is concerned. The picture further reveals full-LED headlamps, a radar built into the Renault badge up front for the semi-autonomous driving system, and rear door handles hidden in the C-pillars. With a bit of luck, Renault will switch the drums at the rear for disc brakes, an upgrade that also promises more output.It’s understood the Zoe will level in terms of propulsion, featuring 135 PS (133 horsepower) from the front-mounted electric motor. The current generation with the 41-kWh battery is available with the R110, an electric motor that develops 109 PS (107 horsepower) and 225 Nm (166 pound-feet) of torque.Word has it the Zoe will be capable of 380 kilometers (236 miles) on the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, 80 kilometers more than the current model. The Zoe with the 41-kWh battery and R110 electric motor promises 300 kilometers (186 miles), one charge of the air-cooled battery at a time.Further on, Renault might upgrade the Zoe to 50 kWh, translating to 400 kilometers (295 miles) of range. In ideal traffic conditions, the Hyundai Kona Electric with the 64-kWh battery is rated at 449 kilometers (279 miles). Speaking of which, the electric crossover from South Korea is more expensive than the French electric hatchback despite being a subcompact model as well.On the flip side, the Nissan Leaf is more expensive than both despite the lack of range. More to the point, the compact contender from Japan is rated 285 kilometers (155 miles) with the 40-kWh battery.So far, the Zoe is the leading EV in Europe, finishing 2018 with 5,382 sales as opposed to 3,604 for the Leaf and 2,983 for the Jaguar I-Pace. For the time being, the Tesla Model 3 is the biggest problem for Renault in this part of the world as far as electromobility is concerned.