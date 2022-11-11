Jake Paul Flexes With a Ferrari LaFerrari After Hinting at Andrew Tate Fight

Professional boxer Jake Paul is no stranger to expensive cars. But he went one step further as he got behind the wheel of a limited-edition Ferrari LaFerrari after hinting at a fight with Andrew Tate.
On November 10, while at a gym in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jake Paul ran into fellow boxer Andrew Tate. And the two hinted we might see them together in the boxing ring, with Jake Paul's coach, BJ Flores, predicting that Paul will win the fight. Paul himself added a video of the two facing each other, writing “2023” on it.
So, in order to keep up with Tate, who famously asked “What color is your Bugatti” after flaunting his cooper-painted Chiron Pur Sport, Paul hopped in a limited-edition Ferrari LaFerrari.
In the short video recently posted on his Instagram Stories, Jake Paul sits behind the wheel of the Ferrari with a red exterior before driving away. The professional boxer also attended the Dubai Esports Festival, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.
The first full hybrid supercar produced by Ferrari, the LaFerrari comes with a rear mid-mounted Ferrari F140 V12 engine with a displacement of 6.262-cc (6.3-liter), which generates 789 horsepower (800 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. The V12 works alongside a KERS unit which brings an extra 161 horsepower (163 ps). Together, they give a total output of 950 horsepower (963 ps) and a combined torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).
According to the Maranello brand, the LaFerrari can run from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of 218 mph (352 kph).
The model was available between 2013 and 2018 and built in 499 units, each with a starting price of over $1 million. But since Jake Paul is estimated at $30 million, he could easily afford one. But, despite the fact that he doesn’t own this one, it was a great comeback to the Andrew Tate fight rumors.
