Andrew Tate's Limited-Edition Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Is a Copper Wonder

Every celebrity wants to own something unique, and kickboxer Andrew Tate scored himself a one-in-60 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, which received full customization from the manufacturer, resulting in a copper work of art.
Also known as Cobra Tate, on his full name Emory Andrew Tate III, he is a kickboxer and three-time ISKA world champion. The British-American athlete reached a net worth of $6 million as of 2022, and this helped him afford one of the limited editions of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.
More similar to a race car than its Chiron siblings, Bugatti introduced the Pur Sport in 2020, offering only 60 units worldwide. One of the lucky people who got to own such a model is Andrew Tate, and he announced his vehicle in late December 20221, writing that “my baby is complete,” number 18 out of 60, as he shared some wisdom and flexed the fact that his garage includes 22 vehicles.
Advertised as “incomparably agile, incomparably audacious, incomparably BUGATTI,” the Pur Sport had performance in mind when building this hypercar. There is the iconic Bugatti 8.0-liter W16 engine powering the model. Mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, it delivers 1,479 horsepower (1,500 ps) at 6,900 rpm and a maximum torque of 1180 lb-ft (1600 Nm) at 2,000-6,000 rpm. With figures like these, you can expect this hypercar to be fast, and it is. With a sportive chassis and specially configured suspension setup, the Chiron Pur Sport sprints from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in only 2.4 seconds, before maxing out to 217 mph (approx. 350 kph).
The kickboxer’s model is a work of art, with a copper carbon bodywork, which gives it an extremely dynamic look. The interior is mainly black, with subtle red and copper accents, and a custom headrest writing “Tate.” The manufacturer shared a glimpse of the result on their official social media page, writing that this model of Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is “fully customized and recently delivered to its new owner, this CHIRON Pur Sport in an exclusive paint finish passed BUGATTI’s precise quality audit, including a full examination of each ‘Copper’ carbon body panel to check for even the smallest of paint imperfections.”
The price for this work of art? The limited-run Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport starts at $3.4 million. Tate wasn't coy about the price and revealed he splashed 3,977,005 EUR (approx. $4,512,000 at today's exchange rate) for it, including taxes. Andrew currently resides in Bucharest, Romania, so the hypercar might end up over there.
