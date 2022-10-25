Ferrari LaFerrari Successor Allegedly Coming in 2024, Limited to 828 Units

Ever since Ferrari discontinued the LaFerrari in 2018, there have been numerous rumors about its successor. Now, one of those rumors speaks about a possible launch of the F250 (name/codename unconfirmed) in 2024.
You may want to take the next alleged information with the proverbial pinch of salt, as there has been no official confirmation from Ferrari whatsoever. Nonetheless, if it turns out to be correct, then you can expect to see prototypes testing in the open quite soon.
According to a supposedly leaked document, shared on autopareri, the Prancing Horse’s next hypercar will launch, as mentioned above, in 2024. The Coupe might be due in October, and it will be capped at 599 units. The track-only XX will reportedly follow it, in 30 copies, two years later. Finally, Ferrari is said to launch the Spider in 2027, which will apparently be limited to 199 examples.
In total, the Ferrari F250, whose name hasn’t been confirmed, will be produced in 828 units. The first mules have already hit the roads, back in July according to the alleged leaked document, and the prototypes will start testing next February. The pre-production models, on the other hand, are expected in January and March 2024.
Our vigilant spy photographers nabbed a mule testing earlier this year, but in all likelihood, it had nothing to do with the Ferrari LaFerrari, nor with its successor.
So, what do we know about the brand’s next hypercar? That it will probably use an electrified powertrain, and that it will obviously be punchier, and much faster than its iconic predecessor. It’s too early to speak about the drivetrain and the performance numbers for the matter. In all likelihood, we will have to wait until the official unveiling to find out what it will be capable of in a straight line and how far it will be able to travel on zero emissions with the battery fully charged.
