Jake Paul Chills in the Back Seat of a Lincoln Navigator on His Way to a Private Jet

The Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, love to have a very lavish lifestyle and they’re not afraid to show it. In his most recent post, Jake Paul was on his way to a private hangar in the back seat of a Lincoln Navigator.
Less than a year ago, in late July 2021, Ted Britt Ford Lincoln from Chantilly, Virginia, announced that professional boxer Jake Paul splashed on a white Navigator from the dealership: “We are excited to share that Jake Paul purchased his #lincolnnavigator at @tedbrittchantilly.”
The official page posted a video of Jake behind the wheel of the luxurious SUV, driving away from a private hangar, as you can see in the attached post below.
His car comes with a white exterior, and Jake has just used his new ride again to go to a private jet, as shared on his Instagram Stories on June 28. Although the professional boxer didn’t disclose his destination, he had his $500k “Most Valuable Boxer” belt with him. The belt was customized by street artist Alec Monopoly, and it features Cartier diamonds, Rolex watches, plus a Birkin bag.
When it comes to his white, luxurious SUV, the Lincoln Navigator is a fourth-generation model, which is available in three trims, the Standard, Reserve as the mid-level trim, and Black Label as the range-topping version.
All these variants are powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque and is paired to a ten-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift. The Lincoln Navigator has a base price of $77,635 for the Standard and goes up to $109,680 for the Black Label L variant, without options, taxes, and delivery fees.
Professionally, Paul was scheduled to meet with Tommy Fury at a conference on June 29, but the latter revealed a few days ago that the U.S. Homeland Security informed him he couldn’t enter the United States. Fury let everyone know on Tuesday via Instagram, saying that he’ll go to the embassy so he could be allowed to face Jake Paul on their scheduled fight on August 6, 2022, at Madison Square Garden.
