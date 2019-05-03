Jaguar E-Pace Chequered Flag Introduced In the UK

autoevolution

Special edition after special; this appears to be Jaguar Land Rover these days, and who could blame them after the financial disaster reported last year? This time around, it’s the turn of the E-Pace to receive the Chequered Flag edition that in the U.S. will be known as the Checkered Flag.
Available to order from £40,050 in the United Kingdom, this model is £10,970 more expensive than the entry-level specification of the E-Pace. Let that sink in for a moment, then remember that’s the price of the Renault Twingo with the Play trim level. The question is, what do you get for all of these pounds sterling?

First things first, exclusive side badging complements 19-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels. In addition to Chequered Flag-exclusive Photon Red, the E-Pace is also available in Corris Grey and Yulong White. Stepping inside the compact luxury crossover reveals Ebony Grained Leather upholstery, red stitching, and treadplates with the name of the special edition.

The list of standard features is rounded off by 10-way heated seats up front, heated steering wheel, a panoramic roof, 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, the R-Dynamic package for the inside and outside, black gearshift paddles made from aluminum, and the Ebony Morzine headliner.

As you’d expect from a modern-day Jaguar, the LED headlamps with the signature J-blade bring the point home along with the twin tailpipes and blacked-out exterior trim. As for convenience, the keyless entry and powered tailgate are more than adequate. Infotainment? The 10-inch Touch Pro system has that as well, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the Chequered Flag is AWD-only with a choice of four powertrains. Diesel-loving customers are treated to the 150- and 180-PS Ingenium four-cylinder turbo. The gasoline-fueled Ingenium range consists of the 200- and 249-PS options. A nine-speed automatic transmission comes standard regardless of the engine.

“Jaguar’s first compact SUV successfully blends its sports car DNA with a smaller, more versatile package,” said Ian Callum. “Not only does this bring Jaguar to a new audience, it does so with the confidence and practicality that define the Pace family. With the addition of the Chequered Flag model, the E-Pace model range offers more choice than ever,” added the director of design at Jaguar.
