Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

5 Jaguar Land Rover U.S. Assembly Plant Considered, Not Viable Right Now

4 Range Rover Velar Updated In Europe For MY 2019

3 Mercedes-Benz Will Gladly Sell You New Body Panels For The 300 SL Gullwing

2 Jaguar F-Type Turbo Loved by Millennial Reviewers, Water Still Wet

1 BMW X2 vs. Volvo XC40 vs. Jaguar E-Pace: Which Small Premium SUV is Best?

More on this:

Jaguar E-Pace Does Luxury Better Than Volvo XC40, Has More Charging Ports Too

Older comparison reviews featuring the Volvo XC40 and the Jaguar E-Pace found Sweden to be the winner. But this one draws attention to an interesting fact: British automakers give you a better luxury experience. 3 photos SUV buyers in this premium part of the market are looking for something special.



Some of them don't care about what's on the specs sheets, but the interior of the E-Pace could blow them away. The



That's why we need these back-to-back reviews. Otherwise, the visual impact of the fantastic Jaguar leather would be lost. However, we don't agree with what the South Africans are saying about the infotainment: nothing Jaguar makes is that amazing.



Although you might not be looking for this, sportiness is something else the E-Pace does better, thanks to unnecessarily stiff suspension. This tester is fitted with a special engine too, the D240 twin-turbo diesel with 240 HP and a massive 500 Nm. It makes the



Oddly, even though Jaguar claims to have a bigger trunk, it's smaller. But how about those triple USB charging ports in the back of the E-Pace. You don't see that every day!



The conclusion of the review is a good one. If you want the SUV to run around town all day and have your kids spilling stuff all over, it's got to be Volvo's 40 model. But if you're after a special experience in a small SUV, there's nothing quite like the Jaguar E-Pace.



There's no question that the XC40 is better engineered. The E-Pace is based on the Evoque platform, which makes it surprisingly heavy for a car this size at almost two tons. However, we can't ignore the fact thatbuyers in this premium part of the market are looking for something special.Some of them don't care about what's on the specs sheets, but the interior of the E-Pace could blow them away. The XC40 is the only Volvo SUV where it's clear that price was taken into consideration. There are more hard plastics dotted around the place.That's why we need these back-to-back reviews. Otherwise, the visual impact of the fantastic Jaguar leather would be lost. However, we don't agree with what the South Africans are saying about the infotainment: nothing Jaguar makes is that amazing.Although you might not be looking for this, sportiness is something else the E-Pace does better, thanks to unnecessarily stiff suspension. This tester is fitted with a special engine too, the D240 twin-turbo diesel with 240and a massive 500 Nm. It makes the XC40 D4 look slightly agricultural.Oddly, even though Jaguar claims to have a bigger trunk, it's smaller. But how about those triple USB charging ports in the back of the E-Pace. You don't see that every day!The conclusion of the review is a good one. If you want the SUV to run around town all day and have your kids spilling stuff all over, it's got to be Volvo's 40 model. But if you're after a special experience in a small SUV, there's nothing quite like the Jaguar E-Pace.