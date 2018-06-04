3 2018 Volvo XC40 Prototype Spied Again, It Is Still Covered Up

1 Volvo XC40 Is Boxy and Comfortable, Says First Review

More on this:

BMW X2 vs. Volvo XC40 vs. Jaguar E-Pace: Which Small Premium SUV is Best?

Back in March, we showed you a comparison between the all-new Volvo XC60, BMW X3, and Audi Q5 . The four-ring brand hasn't got a top contender in the segment below, so this posh SUV review features the XC40, the BMW X2, and Jaguar's E-Pace. 2 photos



Buying a small crossover like this still comes down to personal preference. While the X2 might not be ideal for a small family with kids, it stands out and has some BMW core features, such as a punchy engine and the iDrive infotainment.



But the review harshly criticizes it for the ride. There's probably a way to get around this, like as not option for anything that has the letter M on it or even buying the cheaper X1 sister model.



As for the E-Pace, you've probably already heard that it's based on the older Range Rover Evoque platform and thus surprisingly heavy for such a small crossover. That being said, we know Jaguar has sold quite a few of these since the launch. It's relatively affordable and has a certain presence about it.



As for the Swedish winner, it's already won the European Car of the Year, so it's probably not going to be phased by an awkwardly shaped lifestyle vehicle with bad marketing or a re-skinned Ford that weighs nearly 2 tons.



But just to make sure, the XC40 came packing some heat. Its suspension rides well even on 20-inch wheels, there's a standard digital dashboard and exterior styling which almost everybody seems to love. Look past those, and you'll also find ample legroom and the perfect trunk space. Still, you might want to hold off buying it until better deals are available.



But which one is best? Well, even before watching the review, we knew the Volvo XC40 was going to win. The other two are difficult to recommend. The BMW because it's cramped and has polarizing styling and the Jaguar due to its weight.Buying a small crossover like this still comes down to personal preference. While the X2 might not be ideal for a small family with kids, it stands out and has some BMW core features, such as a punchy engine and the iDrive infotainment.But the review harshly criticizes it for the ride. There's probably a way to get around this, like as not option for anything that has the letter M on it or even buying the cheaper X1 sister model.As for the E-Pace, you've probably already heard that it's based on the older Range Rover Evoque platform and thus surprisingly heavy for such a small crossover. That being said, we know Jaguar has sold quite a few of these since the launch. It's relatively affordable and has a certain presence about it.As for the Swedish winner, it's already won the European Car of the Year, so it's probably not going to be phased by an awkwardly shaped lifestyle vehicle with bad marketing or a re-skinned Ford that weighs nearly 2 tons.But just to make sure, the XC40 came packing some heat. Its suspension rides well even on 20-inch wheels, there's a standard digital dashboard and exterior styling which almost everybody seems to love. Look past those, and you'll also find ample legroom and the perfect trunk space. Still, you might want to hold off buying it until better deals are available.