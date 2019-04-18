autoevolution

2019 World Car of the Year Title Goes to Jaguar I-Pace

18 Apr 2019
For several years now, the organizations that decide which cars deserve various awards have begun noticing electric cars. So much so that this year an electric SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace, was named 2019 World Car of the Year.
The announcement was made on the grounds of the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) at the Javits Convention Center by World Car Awards, the organization of journalists that have been handing out these titles for the past 15 years.

To clinch the title, the I-Pace had to zoom past another electric car, the Audi e-tron SUV, and Volvo’s S60. And it did this so well that it clenched not only the World Car title but also that of Green Car of the Year and Car Design of the Year.

“It is an honor that the Jaguar I-Pace has received such an accolade from the prestigious World Car jurors,” said in a statement Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO.

“We started with an ideal, to move towards our Destination Zero vision; zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion. I-Pace is our first step to achieving this, and it was conceived when EVs were little more than a niche choice.”

To be named World Car of the Year, the model was under the scrutiny of 86 automotive journalists alongside a total of 40 other cars.

In addition to the I-Pace, other cars received recognition in New York in other categories. The Suzuki Jimny is Urban Car of the Year, Audi A7 was crowned Luxury Car of the Year, and McLaren 720S snatched the Performance Car of the Year title.

As a side note, the World Car Awards competition doesn't take into account sales figures, production numbers and so on but is based on the opinions of the jurors. The only criteria a car needs to meet to be eligible for the competition is to have sold on least two continents in the year prior to the award ceremony.
