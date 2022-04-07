Jacob & Co Celebrates the Legacy of Jean Bugatti With a $250K Innovative Watch

Swiss luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co is known for creating unique timepieces. And its latest watch is no exception. Meet the innovative double retrograde chronograph that celebrates the unrivaled sense of design and elegance of Jean Bugatti, son of founder Ettore.
After launching watches that mirror details and elements that go into the design of the Bugatti hyper sports cars, such as the Chiron and Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti, Jacob & Co. has decided to honor the manufacturer's heritage.
The Jean Bugatti limited edition timepiece pays tribute to an amazing pioneer and his creative automotive interpretations that resulted in gems like the duotone Type 50 series, the Type 41 Royale, and the Type 57SC Atlantic.
At first glance, it might look like a classic piece, but there's more than meets the eye. The watch has 470 components in total, all delicate but strong enough to support the three-dimensional movement's architecture.
It has a 44mm round case, a rounded bezel, short lugs, and pump-style pushers. The elegant case wraps around a dial with openings at the bottom inspired by the 1930s Bugatti roadster grille. Positioned at 5 and 7 o'clock, the two openings house a pair of one-minute flying tourbillons that rest behind a smoked sapphire crystal.
The distinctive Bugatti "EB" logo is made of polished steel and sits above the cage design. The dial also has a pair of red, inward-pointing hands that tell the hours and minutes and are located at the rim.
There are also two short blue hands, which are the chronograph's hands. The chronograph's seconds units are represented by the longer hand, while the tens of seconds are indicated by the shorter one. Each of them jumps backward when it reaches the end of its course.
The case back of the watch has a transparent sapphire crystal, which allows the wearer to gaze at the intricate JCFM09 movement.
Jacob & Co is launching only 57 timepieces in honor of Jean Bugatti's iconic Type 57. The watch is available in two color schemes: white dial and rose gold, or blue dial and white gold, and it comes with a $250,000 price tag.
