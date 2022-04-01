Rolex Shocks the World With New GMT-Master II Watch – What Have They Done?!

It goes without saying that with 90% of the population being right-handed, most people end up wearing their wristwatches on their non-dominant left hand, so that they don’t interfere with your ability to write or complete various other tasks.
Therefore, most watches feature the crown and crown guard on the right side, where it remains easily accessible to your right hand. However, exceptions to the rule do exist and now Rolex, one of the most conservative and arguably the most popular luxury watch brand in the world, is joining the left-hand side crown party.
Meet the latest version of the Rolex GMT-Master II, featuring the previously mentioned left-hand side crown and crown guard, plus other novelties such as the reshuffled date aperture and the Cyclops, both of which are now positioned at 9 o’clock on the black dial.
The Rolex certification as a “Superlative Chronometer” had to be adapted for the modified movement, as reported by Watchtime, however, you still get the same basic caliber features like the chronometer certificate, indication of a second time zone via the adjustable main hour hand, the Chronergy escapement, a Parachrom hairspring, plus a 70-hour power reserve.
In terms of size, the new GMT-Master II comes with a 40 mm Oystersteel case which is water-resistant to a depth of 100 meters (330 feet), although we wouldn’t recommend diving with it on your wrist. The case is coupled to a three-link Oystersteel bracelet, featuring an Oysterlock safety clasp and extension system.
The price? A sweet $11,050, which is pretty good value if you’re in the market for a genuine luxury timepiece. And besides, it’s hard to do better than Rolex at this price point, unless you’re looking for something with more... size, like maybe a Grand Seiko.
Ultimately, I can understand some of the outrage out there when it comes to this latest GMT-Master II version. But then again, this is just one model among many, all of which feature a more conservative design.
Meet the latest version of the Rolex GMT-Master II, featuring the previously mentioned left-hand side crown and crown guard, plus other novelties such as the reshuffled date aperture and the Cyclops, both of which are now positioned at 9 o’clock on the black dial.
The Rolex certification as a “Superlative Chronometer” had to be adapted for the modified movement, as reported by Watchtime, however, you still get the same basic caliber features like the chronometer certificate, indication of a second time zone via the adjustable main hour hand, the Chronergy escapement, a Parachrom hairspring, plus a 70-hour power reserve.
In terms of size, the new GMT-Master II comes with a 40 mm Oystersteel case which is water-resistant to a depth of 100 meters (330 feet), although we wouldn’t recommend diving with it on your wrist. The case is coupled to a three-link Oystersteel bracelet, featuring an Oysterlock safety clasp and extension system.
The price? A sweet $11,050, which is pretty good value if you’re in the market for a genuine luxury timepiece. And besides, it’s hard to do better than Rolex at this price point, unless you’re looking for something with more... size, like maybe a Grand Seiko.
Ultimately, I can understand some of the outrage out there when it comes to this latest GMT-Master II version. But then again, this is just one model among many, all of which feature a more conservative design.