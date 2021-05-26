Scott Disick Gives Out Diamond Rolexes to Guests at His Own Birthday Party

Here’s Scott Disick, a.k.a. The Lord, making us all feel poor. At his own birthday party, the reality star and entrepreneur handed out diamond Rolexes and diamond jewelry to guests. Talk about showing off.
On May 26, Scott Disick turns 38 years old, but he celebrated in advance with a family gathering that included his even more famous near-in-laws, the Kardashians. If Disick’s name rings a bell, it’s because of his association with the Kardashians, having starred on their soon-to-be-defunct reality show Keeping Up for years.
To his credit, Disick has been able to spin the exposure into a very successful career (though he was never pressed for cash, to be sure). He is now worth an estimated $40 million, having tried everything from real estate, investing in various business ventures, clothing design, and launching a vitamin company. In the process, he also turned himself into a playboy figure, going under the moniker The Lord.
And The Lord happens to be very generous. At his own birthday party, he handed out party favors like few other (if any) celebrity before: custom diamond jewelry, including Rolex watches, necklaces, and gold bracelets. Basically, he set up a “booth” for guests, and they would get inside and pick whatever they liked—and get to keep that something, of course.
Since most videos and posts with the gift suite tagged VVS Jewelers, it wouldn’t be entirely far-off to assume either Disick got the treats for free or at least at a considerable discount. Like the Kardashians themselves, he brings heavy exposure and, given his millions of followers on social media, this exposure is more valuable than any advertising campaign.
“I'm sorry that everybody gives out candy, but I give out ice,” Disick told Kim Kardashian, showing off the diamond treats. And quality ice, while at it. “That’s how The Lord does it,” he shrugged.
As for birthday presents, as of the moment of writing, Disick has only showed off one gift from his 19-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin: a Harley bike that he rode around the neighborhood and declared a most awesome present.
Knowing Disick (and the extended Kardashian Klan, in general), this Harley was just the tip of the iceberg—and yes, the ice pun was totally on purpose.
