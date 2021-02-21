A Custom Diamond Rolex for a Newborn Is How Grandpa Floyd Mayweather Rolls

It’s never too young to start living like a king and, to be sure, being related to one of the most eccentric and wealthiest figures in sports helps. Boxer Floyd Mayweather is making sure his first grandson inherits his own taste for highly expensive, custom timepieces.
Mayweather’s oldest daughter, Iyanna, also known as YaYa, welcomed a baby boy with rapper NBA Youngboy last month. Kentrell Jr., the boy in question, is just five weeks old but he’s already living large, having taken his first trip by private jet and received his very first diamond Rolex.
You would think the very definition of excess is gifting a newborn a diamond watch but if you did, you obviously don’t know too much about Mayweather.
With “Money” Mayweather as his grandpa, you can count on this Rolex not being the last. A photo of the watch was posted to YaYa’s IG Stories and is available in the gallery attached. It is believed the piece is a gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust that retails for some $45,000 (so definitely not the entry-level version), but all those extra karats on it surely bring the price tag into the six figures.
Of course, if the kid is to develop a passion for luxury timepieces, he will be learning from the best. Mayweather loves expensive everything, from cars to designer duds, but he puts his love for watches above everything else.
Mayweather’s impressive timepiece collection, worth an estimated $28+ million and, as such, presumably higher valued than his supercar collection, includes the iconic, one-off Jacobs & Co. piece dubbed the Billionaire Watch. Mayweather famously said that, if he packs for a 10-day vacation, he is going to pack 10 different watches, one for each day. However, if he really wants to make an impression, he just brings out the Billionaire Watch – a piece for which he paid $18 million a couple of years ago.
