Keanu Reeves Buys Rolex Submariners for His John Wick 4 Stuntmen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keanu Charles Reeves Fan Page (@keanucreeves.fanpage) Shooting for the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise wrapped up last week, and leading man Keanu Reeves took his 4-man stunt team out for a celebratory dinner at the Le Bistro Paul Bert in Paris, France. In addition to picking up the bill at the end of the night, he presented each of his stuntmen with a custom watch.It was no regular timepiece, either: based on photos posted online by one of the stuntmen, Jeremy Marinas, Keanu opted for the 2020 edition of the timeless Rolex Submariner. That means he must have paid around $10,000 apiece for the Ref. 126610LN, which he then had engraved with a special message. Marinas called it the “best wrap gift ever,” and it was no exaggeration.Introduced in 1953, the Submariner is a classic Rolex , a perfect candidate for the so-called “one-watch collection.” It is sturdy and very elegant, and paved the way for many of today’s dive watches in terms of styling and features. The 2020 edition brought a slightly larger Oyster case and the same distinctive features, including the black unidirectional Cerachrom bezel, the matching dial, the signature cyclops magnifying lens, and the Oyster bracelet. Power comes from the Rolex self-winding caliber 3235 movement with a 70-hour power reserve.Because they’re so beautiful and valuable, Submariners make for excellent thank-you gifts from generous celebrities : guys like Russell Crowe and Chris Rock are also known to hand out examples as wrapping gifts.Pricing for a Submariner is just a hair under $10,000, but given the limited production, it is very hard to come by. On the used market, it’s selling for twice the amount, so the John Wick Five, as Keanu calls himself and his four stuntmen on the movie, are now the owners of a true collectible.