SteveWillDoIt Surprises Former POTUS Donald Trump with a $100k Rare Rolex

Although we haven’t been hearing much from Donald Trump since he was banned from Twitter, the Nelk Boys gave him a platform on their “Full Send Podcast.” And one of the hosts, YouTuber SteveWillDoIt, also surprised him with a $100k Rolex.
Stephen Deleonardis, better known as SteveWillDoIt, is a popular YouTuber who spends most of his wealth (estimated to net worth of $3.5 million) giving it away to people in need.
But, sometimes, he splashes on some things for more famous people, just because he can. Recently, he surprised Kodak Black with a new whip – a Chevrolet Caprice convertible, and the rapper didn’t know what hit him.
Now Deleonardis continues his gift giving to an even more famous name – former President of the United States Donald Trump.
While we haven’t heard much from Trump since his Twitter was banned, and his brand-new website is off to a rocky start, the Nelk Boys gave him the platform he needed. He was a guest on the “Full Send Podcast,” hosted by Steve, Kyle Forgeard, Bob Menery and Salim The Dream, where he gave his two cents about what’s going on in the world.
But Steve declared himself a fan of the former POTUS, and he wanted to do something nice for him, and the only thing he could give him was an expensive timepiece.
Collaborating with Timepiece Trading, the YouTuber knew exactly what he was looking for.
He says: “I love the guy too much, I don’t wanna give him a regular, bulls**t watch.” He also thought Trump isn’t the type of man who would wear diamonds, but a “classy guy,” and he wanted something “presidential.”
He opted for a Platinum Ice Blue Day Date Rolex, with a starting price of $109,500. But he managed to get it for $105,000.
When he presented the watch to the former POTUS, Trump was very impressed with it, calling it “so beautiful,” so the idea Steve had was a success.
