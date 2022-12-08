Itama Updates Its Popular 62RS Open Cockpit Cruising Yacht

A timeless classic originally introduced over a decade ago, the Italian-built Itama 62RS open cruiser yacht has received a well-deserved refresh that gave it contemporary appeal and made it a fast beast.
The updated version of the 62-foot (19-meter) open cockpit cruiser preserves its original spirit with its uniquely sleek, sporty lines, but it now boasts new design features, new functionality, and new technologies that bring it in line with today’s models in its class.
Designed to slice through the waves along the Italian and French Rivieras, the 62RS features an unmistakable deep-V hull painted in blue with a long foredeck now clad in teak. It also sports a large wraparound windshield that extends toward the transom.
Retractable deck cleats and flush-fitting hatches and skylights have also been added. This new hull and deck design, uninterrupted by handrails or stanchions, is signed off by marine architect Marco Casali.
The boat also benefits from an all-new interior that follows the latest design trends, a redesigned cockpit, and many technological innovations, with a greater emphasis on style and luxury.
The cockpit layout has been redesigned to better leverage the available space, and it now features a generous four-person sunpad at the stern. There is also an outdoor galley and a U-shaped dining area for up to 14 guests to enjoy their drinks and meals.
The deck is now entirely open and has some flush skylights that will offer guests uninterrupted views of the ocean.
Moreover, the helm station now boasts a redesigned dashboard and all-digital instrumentation with standard 12-inch Simrad screens. Prospective customers can opt for 16-inch displays if they so wish.
Offering amazing sea adventures to customers in great comfort and style was still the aim of the builders with this update. Power comes from twin MAN V12 turbo diesel engines delivering 1,400 horsepower (1,420 ps) each and allowing the 62RS to hit a top speed of 46 mph (74 kph), which is twice as much compared to most boats this size.
This update to the much-loved Itama 62RS boat has been performed by the architects and designers from the Interior & Décor team at the Ferretti Group, as the Italian conglomerate acquired the Itama brand in 2004.
