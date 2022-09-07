It's David vs Goliath for the 2022 King of the Baggers, Tyler O'Hara Is in It To Win

If you've been paying attention to the motorcycle market over the past 20 years, you might have noticed that there are a lot of transformations going on. When it comes to sports bikes, the inline-four 600 cc models seem to have faded away. They've been replaced by motorcycles like the Yamaha R7 or the Aprilia RS660, which only have two cylinders instead and are better at delivering torque in the mid-range.

