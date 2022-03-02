Army of Indian Challengers to Take on Harley-Davidson, Backed by S&S and Roland Sands

King of the Baggers, the insane, but sadly limited racing series dedicated to baggers, is about to kick off. The first race takes place on the weekend of March 10, during the major Daytona event, and this year the series has been extended to a total of seven races (there were supposed to be six).
This will be the third iteration of King of the Baggers, and just like with the previous two, it will be a fight between Harley-Davidson and Indian. The former already announced it is once again going for the title (it won it last year) with both a factory team, and Vance & Hines, among others.
Riding for Harley will be champion Kyle Wyman and his brother Travis Wyman, and Harley will also be backing other teams racing its bikes with a $110,000 cash contingency program.
At the opposite end, Indian waited until this week to reveal its main lineup and contingency program. The factory team will use 2020’s champion Tyler O’Hara and Jeremy McWilliams, both on the back of S&S-tweaked Challengers.
Another major team that will field this kind of motorcycles will be that of Roland Sands, which will get on the starting grid with riders Frankie Garcia and Bobby Fong. On top of that, the bike maker is also offering $40,000 in contingency for teams using its motorcycles.
“The inaugural King of the Baggers race in 2020 truly disrupted the motorsports world, and the three-race season in 2021 expanded on that and left fans hungry for more. Now with seven races in 2022, King of the Baggers season is primed to take bagger racing to an entirely new level,” said in a statement Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology and Service for Indian Motorcycle.
“These races are dynamic platforms to showcase the performance capabilities of our baggers, and we are proud to expand our efforts with an official factory team and growing roster of talented privateers.”
The 2022 King of the Baggers kicks off this month in Daytona and will end in September in New Jersey.
Riding for Harley will be champion Kyle Wyman and his brother Travis Wyman, and Harley will also be backing other teams racing its bikes with a $110,000 cash contingency program.
At the opposite end, Indian waited until this week to reveal its main lineup and contingency program. The factory team will use 2020’s champion Tyler O’Hara and Jeremy McWilliams, both on the back of S&S-tweaked Challengers.
Another major team that will field this kind of motorcycles will be that of Roland Sands, which will get on the starting grid with riders Frankie Garcia and Bobby Fong. On top of that, the bike maker is also offering $40,000 in contingency for teams using its motorcycles.
“The inaugural King of the Baggers race in 2020 truly disrupted the motorsports world, and the three-race season in 2021 expanded on that and left fans hungry for more. Now with seven races in 2022, King of the Baggers season is primed to take bagger racing to an entirely new level,” said in a statement Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology and Service for Indian Motorcycle.
“These races are dynamic platforms to showcase the performance capabilities of our baggers, and we are proud to expand our efforts with an official factory team and growing roster of talented privateers.”
The 2022 King of the Baggers kicks off this month in Daytona and will end in September in New Jersey.