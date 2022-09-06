Yamaha Unveils 2023 R1 GYTR Motorcycle Featuring WorldSBK Bells and Whistles

In case you’ve never heard of GYTR, it stands for Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing, a division that makes performance accessories using state-of-the-art materials like carbon fiber and aircraft-grade aluminum.
Their latest project involves the 2023 Yamaha R1, an already proven race bike on the track. The R1 has won in both WorldSBK (Superbike) and in various national series around the world. It now comes with a responsive CP4 engine with linear torque, while its distinctive chassis is said to offer unrivaled handling.
Like its sibling the R6 GYTR, this new 2023 R1 GYTR model was specifically made to be raced. In other words, it’s not homologated for the road, so you can only ride it on the race track.
The goal was to create an efficient package for track-day riders and racers, which is why it comes with over 25 carefully selected GYTR parts, to go with an Akrapovic muffler and link-pipe system. It also has additional horsepower (you can adjust the ECU), improved braking, better aerodynamics, and an ideal riding position. Oh, and it’s also fully keyless and features a rear stand.
Other highlights include the AIS plug set, engine cover set, custom wiring harness, GYTR ABS Emulator, GYTR On/Off Switch, 15/42T 520 sprockets, a GYTR R-Series 520 racing chain, BS R11 tires, GYTR Racing Fuel Cap and Stainless Steel Brake Line set, custom calipers, Brembo brakes, racing handlebars, steering stoppers, shark fin rear sprocket guard, billet front brake lever guard, a race rear set with a reverse shifting option, a complete race cowling kit in Primer White, a racing screen and a GYTR race seat.
Meanwhile, Yamaha’s GYTR PRO lineup is now said to be closer than ever to the R1 WorldSBK racing bike, which means that customers will be able to configure their R1 with pretty much the same parts as the R1 WorldSBK model.
Overall, you get some 400 parts developed for this GYTR PRO lineup, and you’ll be able to purchase them starting in April 2023. As for pricing, we’ll know more by the end of this year.
