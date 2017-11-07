autoevolution
 

Yamaha YZF-R1M and YZF-R1 Get Performance Upgrades For 2018

It’s hard to believe that bikes like the Yamaha R1 or R1M need a performance boost, but the 2018 versions were just unveiled and had received a fair share of updates, most of which are addressing their riding capabilities.
Yamaha’s top street weapon, the 2018 YZF-R1M is claimed to be the company’s most advanced production bike ever made, now that it got updated. For starters, the model got an exclusive revised Ohlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS), which is automatically and seamlessly adapting to track conditions thanks to data read from the machine’s 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

ERS prevents fork dive and minimizes squat - and by using the YRC, the behavior and characteristics of the ERS during braking, acceleration, and cornering can be set up separately and individually. Also, instead of setting compression and rebound as previously, now the rider can simply choose to select front and rear 'firmness' and the suspension will be adjusted accordingly.

The Quick Shift System (QSS) was also updated to allow for super-fast clutchless downshifts and allow riders also to adjust the way the whole system works, be it for performance or smoother, relaxed riding. The ECU received an improved map to better make use of the new downshift mode and offer more control during hard acceleration by stopping unwanted front-end lifts.

Visually, the graphics on the superbly chiseled carbon fiber bodywork have been revised for 2018 so that more of the ultra-light material is visible on the panels.

The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1M will be available in limited units via an online ordering system, and applications will be accepted from November 27th, 2017.

Finally, the more street-friendly 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1 features the same updated quickshifter along with the ECU reflash to make better use of it, as well as a new color called Race Blu. Both models will reach clients in March 2018.
