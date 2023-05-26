Isuzu Unveils '1:59 Limited D-Max Edition' Honoring Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge

It takes a special person to have a car variant named after them – it takes an even more special human being to run a marathon in under 2 hours. We are talking about Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan, world record holder, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and the first man to ever run a marathon in under 2 hours – 1:59 minutes, to be exact. He won't be the first man to have their name on a car, but he'll soon be joining a list of legendary names in history who've had their names slapped on an automobile.
On Thursday, Isuzu East Africa unveiled a special variant of their D-Max series truck in honor of the Olympic champion, long-distance athlete Eliud Kipchoge. According to the dealer, the 'Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Limited Special D-Max Edition' double cab pickup is a testament to Kipchoge's extraordinary athletic accomplishments.
Kipchoge has been Isuzu East Africa's brand ambassador for the past six years (since 2017). He's been spotted severally enjoying the perks of his collaboration with the truck's manufacturer in his hometown, Eldoret driving an Isuzu-branded pickup truck during his workout sessions or while running errands on his farm.
Since it's a limited edition truck, only 159 units of the unveiled model will be sold in honor of his astonishing feat in October 2019 in an event organized by INEOS, a British chemical firm in Vienna, Austria.
The Kenyan Olympic champion set a world record time of 1:49:40. He broke the two-hour barrier, making history with the fastest time ever for 42.2 kilometers (26.2 miles) distance.
"Isuzu East Africa found a valuable partner in Mr. Eliud Kipchoge as a brand ambassador for Isuzu D-Max due to the similarity of his professional values and the character of our brand. It has been a remarkable journey during our six-year partnership. The limited production of this premium D-Max pickup is a commemoration of Eliud's inspiring sporting legacy," Rita Kavashe, Isuzu East Africa, managing director, said during the vehicle's launch.
The launch of the 'Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Limited Special D-Max Edition' comes barely months after the East African dealer introduced the pickup truck concept.
According to the dealer, only 159 units, spec'd in a desert orange shade, featuring an Insignia of the Kenyan flag and the world-famous marathoner's signature (engraved), will be up for grabs.
While no official communication about the vehicle's specs and features is available, a source close to the manufacturer revealed the unit is based on their latest Isuzu D-Max TFS 40 double cab luxury trim.
To remind you, the Isuzu D-Max TFS 40 comes with a turbocharged 3-liter engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission on a four-wheel-drive layout.
According to the dealer, Mr. Kipchoge will be the first to drive out with the limited edition 001 unit for personal use. The limited edition pickup truck will be assembled at the dealer's plant in Nairobi, Kenya.
It is the first time the Kenyan dealer has offered a custom-built limited edition truck of the D-Max series truck. It is also the first time a local automotive brand has named a vehicle after a sports personality in the East African Nation.
"I want to thank the Isuzu team members who worked hard to make this vision into the reality we see here today. This vehicle represents not only my personal achievements but also the spirit of strength, resilience, and excellence that drives us forward," Kipchoge said.
The limited edition D-Max truck will be up for grabs to Isuzu lovers in September this year (preorders available at the assembler's sales office in Nairobi).
