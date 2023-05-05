All-New 2026 Isuzu D-Max Truck and MU-X Hold Hands With Mazda in Imagination Land

Isuzu Motors, a Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer headquartered in Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Japan, is best known worldwide for its bus and truck-like commercial vehicles, and even the military offspring, rather than passenger cars.
Alas, they have a small lineup of 'regular' models that consists solely of the D-Max pickup truck (since 2002) and the MU-X sport utility vehicle, derived from the former since 2013. In the past, they were home to many more passenger car nameplates, like the Gemini, Trooper, Oasis, or Axiom. Many of them, such as the Hombre, Geminett, Rodeo, or Ascender, were nothing but rebadged models from other carmakers, though.
But the times have changed, and now D-Max offers its DNA to the world. As such, the third generation of the mid-size pickup truck that was presented in Thailand in late 2019 is now also known as the current (TF) generation of the Mazda BT-50 after the latter abandoned its long-running relationship with Ford's Ranger. No worries, the latter found a new pair, the all-new, second-gen VW Amarok, so no biggie. That sounds like a big mess – kind of like lover's quarrels in the real world, don't you think?
However, some people do not mind this kind of partner swapping, and maybe they even think that Isuzu could do well to further bind its fortunes with the Fuch?, Hiroshima, Japan-based Mazda Motor Corporation. After all, the latter just started churning out all-new, cooler models based on its fresh rear- and all-wheel drive Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture with longitudinal engine setup like the CX-60 and CX-90 crossover SUVs. And they look too good not to share their appearance, right?
Well, perhaps that's just our opinion based on what we have seen across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Such might be the case with Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the all-new D-Max and MU-X - in CGI in its latest video features. We have both embedded below for some comparison duties, as the body-on-frame SUV and truck siblings share many digital design traits that make us think that a Mazda designer might run amok crying an undying outrage at the use of the company's styling DNA.
Luckily, this is all merely wishful thinking, and no one will hold it against the pixel master for borrowing some of the Mazda design traits, especially for the front fascia of the mid-size Isuzu models. However, a platform chassis swap would not be possible, as the Mazda architecture is for crossover SUVs. At the same time, the D-Max truck and MU-X sport utility vehicle are rougher and more formidable when they use the traditional body-on-frame setup. Still, it's nice to dream them a bit more elegant, right?
