Is This The Mercedes-AMG GT "53"? Prototype Has Odd Straight-Six Soundtrack

Sometimes, our ears provide more valuable information than our eyes when it comes to hunting prototypes on the Nurburgring. And this seems to be one of those times, with the voice of a Mercedes-AMG GT test car that recently hit the infamous German circuit leading us to believe the engine compartment has lost a pair of cylinders.

So we could be looking at a new entry-level model animated by the German automotive producer's newly revived straight-six.



Perhaps the machine is powered by the M256 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six found on models such as the Mercedes- AMG CLS53 and E53 - those machines see the unit joining forces with a 48V mild-hybrid system to deliver 425 hp and 520 Nm of torque.



Then again, this prototype could simply be testing a new quiet mode for the expected Black Series incarnation of the GT. That would mean one hell of an exhaust setup, though.



You see, now that the



For one thing, the aero package found on this test car points to such a setup, as it's even more aggressive than the bits and pieces that keep the GT Pro glued to the road at high speeds.



Regardless of what lurks under that camo, we can tell you this much: check out the clip below and you'll see the Mercedes-AMG GT tester having its way with a



