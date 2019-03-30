Performmaster GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé Limited To 31 Units, Packs Over 1,000 Nm

BMW Z4 Speedster by Bulletproof Is Completely Insane

To the point, Performmaster took an example of the four-door GT 63 S, improving the coupe-styled sedan by a huge margin. The car in the photo gallery is one of 31 models, and it’s capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds at the simplest tap of the loud pedal.The additional suck-squeeze-bang-blow was made possible by the PEC Tuning Module, connected to the vehicle’s engine control unit. The nine-speedSpeedshift MCT automatic transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive haven’t been modified, but nevertheless, Performmaster offers a warranty and TÜV certification.“Why 31 units and not fewer or more?” That’s because the Germans are celebrating 31 years since setting up shop in Plüderhausen. “A specially developed AERSPHERE aerodynamics package” levels up the exterior design of the four-door land missile, cranking up the exclusivity to eleven!On the downside, top speed remains unchanged. 315 km/h (196 mph) is the most the 31st anniversary can do, and even in terms of Autobahn driving, that’s ludicrous given the weight of the GT 63 S. Believe it or not, Mercedes-AMG quotes 2,120 kilograms (4,674 pounds) before options. For reference, the curb weight of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is 4,335 pounds (1,966 kilograms).The GT 4-Door Coupé is smaller than the full-size Charger (mid-size to be more precise), but don’t let the name fool you. You’re looking at a five-door liftback sedan with underpinnings from the CLS and E-Class. Mercedes-AMG plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid option in the near future, packing in the ballpark of 800 horsepower.Care to guess how much the 63 S costs in the United States? Make that $159,995 including destination, a lot more than the E 63 S by comparison ($106,350 plus $995 for freight).