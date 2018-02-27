Is This Elon Musk's "Something Special?"

Yesterday, reports came in
revealing the nature of Tesla's promised reward for those who had placed reservations for the Model 3 during the first day, and it was kind of disappointing.
4 photos
Most of them have already received a poster depicting an early design sketch of the sedan as well as a thank you card signed by Elon Musk himself, but the package wasn't yet complete. The "something special" mentioned by the CEO was still missing.
Instead of a unique color for their vehicles or displaying their willingness to become early adopters, it seems they will be getting a diecast model of the Model 3. The redeeming part of what sounds like a pretty boring prize is that the miniature would match the configuration chosen by each customer, making it an exact replica.
A user of the Tesla Model 3
Facebook group posted a picture of a Tesla Model 3 miniature just a few hours ago, saying it was a delivery gift from his Tesla store in Devon, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. However, he also mentions the car he ordered was gray, which contradicts the idea that each replica would match the vehicle owned in terms of color and wheel choice. To make matters worse, the man who posted the picture wasn't even a day one reservation holder.
At this point, there are to possibilities here. The first is that the report from yesterday was inaccurate and the gift model has nothing to do with the configuration chosen by the buyer. In this case, either all Model 3 replicas come in red (in which case yey for those who ordered red), or they are just assigned randomly.
The second is that this was just an isolated case of one buyer receiving a gift from his local Tesla
shop and has nothing to do with Musk's promise. We tend to go with the latter for, once again, two reasons: first, this is just an isolated case as nobody mentioned anything about receiving a diecast model so far; second, the quality of the replica is a bit dodgy for a "special something." If confirmed, we expect those either to be a larger scale (1:18, preferably) or just simply have better build quality. Something some people are expecting from their full-size Model 3 as well, but that's another story.