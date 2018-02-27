Is This Elon Musk's "Something Special?"

More on this:

1 Tesla Model X P100D Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk for 1/4-Mile Record

2 Tesla Model 3 Hits the Dyno, Has All the Torque

3 Tesla Accused of Knowingly Selling Defective Cars by Former Employee

4 Tesla Model S P100D and a Mattress Make the World's Quickest Bed

5 Tesla Roadster II Makes Rare Public Appearance Looking as Stunning as Ever