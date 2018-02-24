Tesla Model 3 Hits the Dyno, Has All the Torque

In theory, Teslas are here to help us reduce emissions and make the world a greener place. Nevertheless, aficionados will always be aficionados, which is why it's impossible to separate the Palo Alto machines from the realm of hooning. And with more and more Tesla Model 3 owners currently taking delivery of their machines, it was only a matter of time until the entry-level model landed on the dyno.

Well, the dyno videos are now in and, as expected, the EV makes loads of torque. So far, we've come across two rolling road adventures, one delivered by Drag Times and the other by the Tesla Repair Channel.You'll find both YouTube videos at the bottom of the page, along with the two results - the two stunts delivered quite different hp numbers, with the first YT label showing 281/336 hp and the second 393 ponies.As for the twist, around 550 lb-ft is a safe answer - keep in mind that all the numbers discussed here are at the wheels.The Drag Times stunt (the clip on the left) even involves a comparison to the Model S P100D, Tesla's most potent production offering to date, so all you EV fans can rejoice.Now that the Tesla Model 3 has impressed us on the dyno, it won't take long until we get to see the Tesla following its Model S big brother down the drag strip path.So far, the newcomer has shown that it can hold its own against internal combustion bad boys in street racing brawls, but we're looking forward to the prepped surface and the professional timing delivered by the drag strip.The quarter-mile numbers we already have come from the road, having been recorded using a Vbox - we're looking at a 13.3s run at 103 mph. And we'll return to you with the real-world sprinting hostilities as soon as we get our hands on it.