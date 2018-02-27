autoevolution
 

2019 Audi A6 Leaked, Russian Doll Design Philosophy Is Utmost Obvious

After taking the veils off the all-new A7 Sportback in October 2017, Audi follows that up with the A6. The all-new A6, that is, which will grace the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6th, 2018. But the Internet, as it’s often the case in these situations, spoiled the German automaker’s surprise with a batch of leaked photos.
Coming courtesy of Worldscoop forum member Romano_A7, the pictures in question showcase the A6 specified in S Line trim. As with the A7, the grille is larger than life, the full-LED headlamps with laser high beams benefit from a nice set of LED daytime running lights, but the rear end differs from the norm. In comparison to the A7 Sportback, the full-width light strip is replaced by a metallic ornament on the A6.

Switching to the MLB Evo platform is utmost obvious, with the hunkered-down stance of the A6 promising superior handling dynamics. But all in all, the overall appearance of the newcomer is aligned to the automaker’s Russian doll design philosophy, which makes it hard for the 2019 Audi A6 to stand out in the crowd.

The interior of the A6 is business as usual for Audi, with the cabin being a screen fiesta of sorts. Digital instrument cluster, two screens in the dashboard and center console, the digitalization is so intense that you’ll be hard-pressed to find a physical button. Don’t worry, Audi has yet to make the step to complete cabin digitalization.

Just like the A7 Sportback and A8, Level 3 autonomous driving will be offered. In the oily bits department, 48-volt mild hybridization is king. From 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engines to more potent options such as the 286-horsepower A6 50 TDI, there’ll be something in there for everyone interested in the mid-size sedan. The S6, meanwhile, will borrow the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the RS4 Avant and RS5, while the RS6 will pack 4.0 liters of twin-turbo V8 goodness.
