2019 Audi A6 Leaked, Russian Doll Design Philosophy Is Utmost Obvious

More on this:

1 2019 Audi A6 Avant Interior Revealed: It's a Screen Fiesta!

2 2019 Audi A6 (C8) Gets Its S Line Trim On In New Video Teaser

3 Audi to Create Cars in Virtual Reality Holodeck by the End of the Year

4 2019 Audi TT and TTS Facelift Spied, Possibly Testing New Engines

5 2019 Audi A7 UK Pricing Announced, Starts at £55,000