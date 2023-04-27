Irmscher Makes the Opel Astra GSe Sports Tourer Look Furious but Is It Faster Too?

We may not be familiar with the cars that Opel makes on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean, but they are very popular in Europe. Irmscher wants to cash in on some of that popularity, and they have just launched a few upgrades for the new Astra GSe Sports Tourer.
The compact wagon looks sportier with all the work that went into it, and it also features some upgrades on the inside. As for the fast part mentioned in the title, no elbow grease was applied to the engine. This means it still has 222 hp (225 ps/165 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque combined, produced by the 1.6-liter gasoline engine and electric motor.
Featuring other enhancements over the rest of the range, the plug-in hybrid model from Opel, which is also available as a five-door hatchback, is front-wheel drive. It rides 0.4 in (10 mm) closer to the road, has recalibrated steering, different settings for the ESP, bucket seats wrapped in Alcantara, dual screens, and a few stylistic upgrades that are even more visible on the pictured car that bears the tuner's signature.
Compared to the stock model, Irmscher's Opel Astra GSe Sports Tourer has a more pronounced apron attached to the OEM bumper. The side skirts are beefier, and at the rear, it has a new skirt. Boasting a bi-tone look for a sportier appearance, it mixes gray on the majority of the body panels with black on the hood, roof, spoiler, and A and B pillars. Decorating the lower parts of the doors are fresh decals that display the tuner's name.
The sporty compact estate from the German auto marque, which operates under the roof of Stellantis, was further lowered by around 1.2 inches (30 mm). It rides on new 19-inch wheels wrapped in 225/45 tires on all four corners, with Irmscher stating that additional alloys of the same size are available for it, alongside a set that measures 18 inches in diameter. All wheels can be ordered with diamond-polished surfaces or in black, depending on what each customer wants.
Several upgrades for the interior are available on the tuner's shelves as well. The list comprises stuff such as the entry sills and new velour carpets that could actually be floor mats. Irmscher also mentions tweaked center consoles said to be more practical. Those looking to up the feel of their Astra GSe Sports Tourer can also opt for a completely re-upholstered cockpit with fine leather in various shades. For the pricing part, you will have to reach out to them, as they haven't mentioned anything about it in the press release that accompanies a few images of the car. So, do you wish Opel sold the Astra in our market?
