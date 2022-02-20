Tesla has long sold the idea that it is the company that “has done more for sustainability.” It did so very recently while trying to bash the California DFEH (Department of Fair Employment and Housing) for their “systemic racism” lawsuit against it. This case exemplifies that the company may be doing right the opposite. Instead of promoting clean transportation, Tesla may be damaging it.

EV maker wants to be a synonym for electric cars. Associating racism with EVs is not the best way to promote them, even if it was for negligence. For a company whose CEO claims to be constantly on the assembly lines, it may even give the impression that he deliberately ignored what happened in Fremont. Unfortunately, this is not the only reason why Tesla could be hindering zero-emission vehicles.



Although Nissan tried to give the world an affordable electric car, it was Tesla that made them desirable. First, with the Roadster, but it was the Model S that really did the trick. Presented as a luxury vehicle due to its price and service quality, it was the first EV that could really compete with ICE cars. The Model S had a decent range and a dedicated network of superchargers that made traveling long distances feasible. That’s something to applaud, but Tesla messed up – from the very beginning.



We wrote an entire text about how the EV maker seemed to ignore the effects of mass-production, but it is worth talking about that again, remembering the first episode to confirm that was the case.



Before delivering the first Model S, Philippe Chain wanted to test it for at least 1 million miles. Most automakers do that for 10 million miles and at least two winter times. The former Tesla executive VP for quality asked Elon Musk for this shorter test, and the company’s CEO said he would not postpone the electric sedan presentation to wait for the results.



Chain tried to warn Musk about the risks: if the car had any error, it would be repeated thousands of times in the assembly line. Musk said they would perform recalls and OTA updates to take care of the defects, showing he completely missed the message or just chose to oversee it. Tesla and its customers paid the price. They still do.



We could name several episodes in which that happened, but the one with the



Later, an insufficient NHTSA when he was still trying to argue that there was no need for the recall demanded by the safety agency.



These are just two instances of the “deliver now, fix later” motto that Tesla follows. Tesla advocates and investors pretend it does not happen, but regular customers are really annoyed by that. Ask people who experienced suspension failures at high speed, constant water leaks, windows that break spontaneously because the body geometry is wrong, cars with a heat pump that fails in freezing weather, paint that peels... They do not have good feedback about that. Some vow never to buy another EV while they can avoid them.



The latest reputation blow was caused by Elon Musk comparing Justin Trudeau to Hitler on Twitter. Canada's prime minister is obviously mishandling the protests in his country and being accused of going against democratic principles. However, accusing him of genocide is definitely crossing the line. On top of that, no CEO would share personal opinions on social media that could harm their companies. Doing so is not brave: it is just reckless, to put it in mild words.



With that, people that already loathe EVs have one more reason to despise them. Tesla owners often report road rage episodes for no reason, coal rolling, or present videos of people keying their cars. Some people on Twitter openly say they will never buy a Tesla while



The Tesla CEO once said that his company would have accomplished its mission just by pointing the way for others to follow, but that was not sincere. Check the company’s attitude toward other EV manufacturers. Musk mocked



Some Tesla fans suddenly became



That’s not something someone trying to promote EVs does unless you think that only the electric cars you sell fit the bill. Pretending to be concerned with the environment while you care just about selling your EVs is the very definition of greenwashing. That sort of attitude undermines clean transportation.



Suppose that Tesla was happy to be followed by EV startups and legacy automakers such as Volkswagen, Ford, GM, Toyota, Renault, etc. Ask yourself: is the way Tesla pointed to the automotive industry really sustainable? Some CEOs already said they disagree, such as Akio Toyoda and Carlos Tavares.



Most EV advocates just bashed them. However, consider that they may have valid points. One of them is that producing millions of electric cars with the current battery packs may not be environmentally friendly. It may stress nature even more than it already is pressured. Another one is that battery packs are still too expensive to make selling electric cars a viable business. What if these guys are right?



If that is the case, Tesla can damage clean transportation precisely by its success. The American EV maker championed the model that other CEOs believe that is leading the automotive industry to a dead end with its costly and heavy battery packs. But it does not stop there. Tesla’s solution for traveling further is fast charging in the



If it is expensive for a car company to put a heavy battery pack in a car and still sell it at a profit, it will also be a problem for customers that eventually have to replace it. If those battery packs fail, the entire vehicle turns into junkyard material – even if it just needs another energy storage device to keep working. The problem is that it does not make sense to spend $20,000 on a battery pack for a car that costs about the same or just a little more than that.



There are multiple stories involving Tesla owners with battery pack issues. The



Even when these issues happened when the cars were still covered, some of them had a hard time replacing these components. Those with the bad luck to face them after the warranty was over were left with a useless car. A Finnish owner



Tesla is not the only company facing that. Nissan followed its steps early, and



Sometimes, battery-pack issues are not related to frequent use, defects, or poor testing. You can hit debris on the road, for example. That’s what happened to Donald Bone: the nipple of the coolant port in his Model 3 battery pack was pierced. Instead of replacing the nipple, Tesla said it would have to swap the entire battery pack for $16,000. The



That shows that Tesla also did not bother with servicing battery packs. If they have any issues, the company just replaces them, leaving customers with no other option. If they service their cars in other places, they risk getting them blocked at Superchargers, which leads us to the second element that concerns automotive CEOs: charging.



Not everybody can top up their EVs at home. That demands a comprehensive infrastructure available almost everywhere because current cells take a long time to charge with no rush. Even fast chargers require much more time than a fuel pump to replenish an electric vehicle, which means they can service fewer cars per hour.



That’s a problem if you are on a road trip during the holidays, for example the queues promise to be long and slow. On top of that, fast charging ternary cells is not recommended if you have to do it very often.







When it did the same with the Panasonic 2170 battery that powers the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, it endured only 12 cycles before going below 80% of capacity. In fact, QuantumScape said that “at such high rates of charge, it carries a risk of catastrophic failure (explosion or fire)."



It is now clear that only something similar or superior to



Without the adequate charging infrastructure in place, EV adoption will not happen as quickly as electric car advocates say it can. With too many fast chargers around and people using them more often than they should, battery packs will fail sooner than they were expected to. One possible way to dodge that would be to use battery pack swapping.











The problem is that each company will adopt its own



Summing up, perhaps current battery electric vehicles do not count with the proper cell technology to flourish and reach all drivers. With the cell technology we have nowadays, they may even hurt EV adoption before the right cells are finally available. Tesla has not considered that: it just decided it would sell millions of cars with what it had available. The



Tesla could have concentrated on more expensive electric cars to reach profitability with these EVs instead of selling carbon credits or beta software such as



Instead, Tesla decided there was no time to waste. Electric cars had to happen as soon as possible, even if current ternary battery packs may not be the best solution. Saving the world by extracting even more raw materials than the current automotive industry already needs was a must. Putting it that way, it makes no sense, does it?



It did not matter that early adopters were left to discover defects on their own. Why waste time with proper quality control? Why wait for the business case to be profitable? We’ll sell 20 million EVs per year by 2030 and see about that later. If there is no money to continue, we’ll just crack an



Yes, the automotive industry is desperate to keep the combustion engine going. Losing all the investments they made on these cars, platforms, and researches will make shareholders mad. It missed how badly people wanted clean transportation to happen, as lawmakers eventually made clear with more and more stringent regulations.



The truth is that legacy automakers waited for the governments, other companies, or a divine revelation to offer it solutions instead of proposing them. Tesla presented one and pushed it as if it was the right one. Governments bought it, and now all automakers are being pushed to follow it, as



