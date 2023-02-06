Inside the 2023 Hot Wheels Case G\: New Super Treasure Hunt Model Is a '68 Corvette

It has been over a month since I last found a store that had new Hot Wheels collectibles on the shelf. Sure, I've managed to buy some new items from other collectors. But the joy of going on a "diecast hunt" in your area is something else entirely. I'm at the point where clerks will recognize me once I step in and nod their heads disapprovingly. "Come back in a week or two" they'll say to me.

49 photos